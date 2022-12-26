NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks still have a chance going into Week 17

The Seahawks got handily beaten by a much better team again this past week. However, they didn’t lose any ground in the playoff race thanks to a little help from the Giants, Commanders and Lions, all of whom lost their own matchups. On the other hand, the once-toasted Packers have won three games in a row and are looming as a threat to grab a wild-card spot. Meanwhile, at the top of the pile the Vikings are now just one game behind the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the conference.

Here’s the updated NFC playoff picture going into Week 17.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

3. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)

Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

Joe Rondone-Arizona Republic

5. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

6. New York Giants (8-6-1)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

In the hunt

(Photo by Jason Hanna/Getty Images)

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)

9. Detroit Lions (7-8)

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire