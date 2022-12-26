NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks still have a chance going into Week 17
The Seahawks got handily beaten by a much better team again this past week. However, they didn’t lose any ground in the playoff race thanks to a little help from the Giants, Commanders and Lions, all of whom lost their own matchups. On the other hand, the once-toasted Packers have won three games in a row and are looming as a threat to grab a wild-card spot. Meanwhile, at the top of the pile the Vikings are now just one game behind the Eagles for the No. 1 seed in the conference.
Here’s the updated NFC playoff picture going into Week 17.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-2)
2. Minnesota Vikings (12-3)
3. San Francisco 49ers (11-4)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)
5. Dallas Cowboys (11-4)
6. New York Giants (8-6-1)
7. Washington Commanders (7-7-1)
In the hunt
8. Seattle Seahawks (7-8)
9. Detroit Lions (7-8)
10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)