NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks still hanging on to No. 3 seed
If the 2022 NFL season were to end today, the Seattle Seahawks would be hosting a home playoff game.
Here is the current NFC playoff picture following Week 9’s games.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)
2. Minnesota Vikings: 7-1
3. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)
5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)
6. New York Giants (6-2)
7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)
In the hunt
8. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
9. Washington Commanders (4-5)
10. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)