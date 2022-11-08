NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks still hanging on to No. 3 seed

If the 2022 NFL season were to end today, the Seattle Seahawks would be hosting a home playoff game.

Here is the current NFC playoff picture following Week 9’s games.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-0)

Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

2. Minnesota Vikings: 7-1

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

3. Seattle Seahawks (6-3)

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-5)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dallas Cowboys (6-2)

im Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

6. New York Giants (6-2)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

7. San Francisco 49ers (4-4)

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

In the hunt

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

8. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)

9. Washington Commanders (4-5)

10. Los Angeles Rams (3-5)

