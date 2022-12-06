NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks sneak back up to No. 7 seed

The Seahawks almost got bootlegged into another embarrassing loss against an inferior team, but thanks to Geno Smith’s first game-winning touchdown drive in Seattle they’re back in the playoff picture. Sunday’s win over the Rams put the Seahawks back in the No. 7 seed, the last wild card spot.

The rest of the field hasn’t changed at all, though. The Eagles continued to roll and the Vikings, 49ers, Buccaneers and Cowboys all won their respective matchups. Meanwhile, the Giants and Commanders tied their game, complicating the clinching scenarios down the stretch. Here’s the complete updated NFC playoff picture going into Week 14.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4)

Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dallas Cowboys (9-3)

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

6. New York Giants (7-4-1)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

In the hunt

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1)

9. Detroit Lions (5-7)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire