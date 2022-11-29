NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks on outside looking in after Week 12

The Seahawks needed to win Sunday’s home game against the Raiders to maintain pace in a tight playoff race but they came up short in OT. Combined with another win for the Commanders, Seattle’s loss to Vegas has dropped the team out of the current NFC playoff picture. With Washington in, all four NFC East teams are now on pace for a postseason spot.

Here is the updated playoff picture for the conference following Week 12.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2)

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6)

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3)

6. New York Giants (7-4)

7. Washington Commanders (7-5)

In the hunt

8. Seattle Seahawks (6-5)

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-7)

10. Detroit Lions (4-7)

