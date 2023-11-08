NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks now in line for No. 4 seed
The Seahawsk got crushed by the Ravens on Sunday, but on the bright side they are unlikely to play a team as good as that again this season. Even better, the loss didn’t do too much damage to their position in the playoff race. Heading into last week Seattle was in line for the No. 3 seed, and now they’re on pace for No. 4.
Here’s the updated NFC standings after Week 9.
1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)
2. Detroit Lions (6-2)
3. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)
4. Seattle Seahawks (5-3)
5. Dallas Cowboys (5-3)
6. New Orleans Saints (5-4)
7. Minnesota Vikings (5-4)
8. Washington Commanders (4-5)
9. Atlanta Falcons (4-5)
10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5)
11. Green Bay Packers (3-5)
12. Los Angeles Rams (3-6)
13. New York Giants (2-7)
14. Chicago Bears (2-7)
15. Carolina Panthers (1-7)
16. Arizona Cardinals (1-8)
