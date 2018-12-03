NFC playoff picture: Seahawks move up

Michael David Smith
Before today’s games, the Seahawks were on the outside looking in in the NFC playoff race. Not anymore.

The Seahawks got a dominant win over the 49ers today, while other NFC contenders stumbled, and now Seattle is the top wild card team, through their 12th game of the season.

A big Monday night game between Washington and Philadelphia still looms, but here’s how the playoff picture looks after Sunday’s games:

LEADERS
1. Rams (11-1): They have an easy schedule the rest of the way and a good chance of finishing ahead of the Saints in the standings.

2. Saints (10-2): Still the favorites to earn a bye week, but now they have an uphill climb to home-field advantage.

3. Bears (8-4): The inside track to the No. 3 seed, but the loss to the Giants hurt.

4. Cowboys (7-5): All alone in first place in the NFC East, before the Washington-Philadelphia game on Monday night.

5. Seahawks (7-5): The Seahawks are looking like a likely playoff team, in a season some saw as a rebuilding year.

6. Washington (6-5): A big game with Philadelphia looms.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN
7. Vikings (6-5-1): If they keep winning, they maintain a half-game lead in the wild card race.

8. Panthers (6-6): Carolina is in a tailspin.

9. Eagles (5-6): A big game with Washington looms.

10. Buccaneers (5-7): Jameis Winston is finally playing well, but is it too late to save Dirk Koetter’s job?

11. Packers (4-7-1): Another loss cost Mike McCarthy his job.

12. Falcons (4-8): This season has been a major disappointment.

13. Giants (4-8): Playing better, but still stuck in last place in the NFC East.

14. Lions (4-8): Matt Patricia has already lost more games this year than Jim Caldwell lost in either of the last two years.

15. Cardinals (3-9): Showed some progress by winning in Green Bay.

16. 49ers (2-10): The worst team in the NFC.

