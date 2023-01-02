NFC Playoff Picture: Seahawks 1 of 3 teams vying for last wild-card spot

The Seahawks still have a chance of making the playoffs as they head into the final week of the regular season. Winning against the Jets at home yesterday kept their hopes alive and they head into Week 18 one of three teams with a shot to take the NFC’s last wild card spot. The others are the Packers and Lions, who will be facing eachother. If Seattle beats the Rams and Detroit beats Green Bay, the Seahawks are in.

Here are the updated standings going into the last week of the season.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (13-3)

Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

2. San Francisco 49ers (12-4)

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

3. Minnesota Vikings (12-4)

USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-8)

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

5. Dallas Cowboys (12-4)

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWOR

6. New York Giants (9-6-1)

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. Seattle Seahawks (8-8)

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

In the hunt

Andrew Nelles / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWOR

8. Detroit Lions (8-8)

9. Green Bay Packers (8-8)

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire