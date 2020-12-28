NFC playoff picture and scenarios entering Week 17

The NFC playoff picture is a little more clear entering Week 17. The NFC West, North and South have all been clinched. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have clinched a playoff berth. The NFC East title and two wild-card berths are still up for grabs.

Here is what the playoff race looks like right now.

The Bears hold the tiebreakers with the Cardinals for common opponents.

Read on for playoff scenarios to play out in Week 17.





No. 1 seed and playoff bye

The Packers hold a one-game advantage for the No. 1 seed. They will clinch the No. 1 seed by simply beating or tying the Chicago Bears in Week 17. If the Seattle Seahawks lose to the San Francisco 49ers, the Packers also clinch. Seattle can clinch the first-round bye with a win over the 49ers, a loss by the Packers and a loss by the New Orleans Saints to the Carolina Panthers on the road. New Orleans will clinch the top seed with a win, if the Seahawks win and Packers lose.

NFC East title

Washington is in control of the division. They clinch the division with a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 17. If that game ends in a tie, they still win the East if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the New York Giants or tie them. The New York Giants will win the division with a win over the Cowboys and a Washington loss. The Cowboys will win it if they win and Washington loses or ties their game against the Eagles. If the Cowboys and Giants tie, they win it with a Washington loss.

Wild card berths

Two playoff spots are on the line between the Cardinals, Rams and Bears. For the Cardinals, it is simple. If they beat the Rams in Week 17, they are in. There is no other scenario other than a tie with the Rams and a Bears loss to the Packers. The Rams will get in with either a win or tie with the Cardinals, or if the Bears lose or tie. If they lose to the Cardinals, they still get in with a Bears tie or loss. The Bears need to win or the Cardinals to lose, or they still get in if both teams tie.

