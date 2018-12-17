NFC playoff picture: Rams at risk of losing the bye week

For much of this season the Rams looked like the favorites to earn home-field advantage throughout the NFC playoffs, and like shoo-ins to earn a bye week. That’s no longer the case.

After the Rams’ loss to the Eagles on Sunday night, they’re now half a game behind the Saints, who own the head-to-head tiebreaker over them, for home-field advantage. And they’re only a game ahead of the Bears, who also own the head-to-head tiebreaker over them, for the No. 2 seed and a bye week.

Here’s how the playoff picture looks heading into Monday night:

LEADERS

1. Saints (11-2): Can move a full game ahead of the Rams by beating the Panthers tonight.

2. Rams (11-3): Two losses in a row at the wrong time.

3. Bears (10-4): Clinched the NFC North.

4. Cowboys (8-6): Their NFC East lead narrowed by a game.

5. Seahawks (8-6): Sunday’s loss to the 49ers kept them from clinching.

6. Vikings (7-6-1): Put together their best game of the season on Sunday.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Eagles (7-7): The defending champs are not going down without a fight.

8. Washington (7-7): Still in the hunt, in both the NFC East and the wild card race.

9. Panthers (6-7): Need to upset the Saints tonight to have any realistic hope of making the playoffs.