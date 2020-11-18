NFC playoff picture: Rams’ postseason odds, current seeding ahead of Week 11

Entering this season, much was made about the incredible depth in the NFC from top to bottom. There were obvious contenders such as the Packers, Saints, Seahawks and Buccaneers, as well as a host of other teams like the Rams, Cowboys, 49ers and Cardinals who could also finish near the top of the conference.

Obviously, things have changed since Week 1, as the Cowboys, 49ers, Falcons and Vikings have all fell below expectations, but the conference is still highly competitive – even if it’s not necessarily as deep as the AFC.

The Rams are right in the thick of things at 6-3, with a true test (and opportunity to better their playoff chances) against the Bucs up next in Week 11. It’s a pivotal game that could bump the Rams up in the conference standings.

Here’s how the playoff picture currently stands, with postseason odds based on FiveThirtyEight’s QB-adjusted Elo forecast.

Packers: 7-2 (96%) Saints: 7-2 (96%) Cardinals: 6-3 (71%) Eagles: 3-5-1 (54%) Buccaneers: 7-3 (87%) Rams: 6-3 (77%) Seahawks: 6-3 (87%)

In the hunt:

Bears: 5-5 (28%)

Vikings: 4-5 (37%)

Lions: 4-5 (9%)

As it stands right now, it looks like the top seven are just about set. The Bears, Vikings and Lions are still technically in the race for a wild-card spot, but it seems highly unlikely that any of them will make a playoff push.

The Bears’ loss to Minnesota on Monday night was certainly helpful for the Rams, pushing Chicago a game further back of L.A. in the wild-card race.

Of course, the Rams want to win the division and compete for a first-round bye, which is still very possible. Only one game separates the No. 7 seed from the No. 1 spot.

If the Rams beat the Bucs on Monday night, they’ll move up to at least the No. 5 seed, and possibly the third spot if the Cardinals lose to the Seahawks on Thursday. The NFC West race will likely remain tight for the remainder of the season, with the Rams still having two games against Arizona and one more against the Seahawks.