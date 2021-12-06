NFC playoff picture: Rams pad lead for 5th seed but don’t gain ground on Cardinals

Week 13 almost went perfectly for the Los Angeles Rams. They crushed the Jaguars, the 49ers lost to the Seahawks and the Vikings were stunned by the Lions, all of which combined to help pad the Rams’ lead for the fifth seed in the NFC.

In an ideal world, though, the Cardinals also would’ve lost to the Bears, but that didn’t happen. And so the Rams didn’t gain any ground on them in the NFC West race, remaining two games back of Arizona for the division lead.

With every NFC game in Week 13 wrapped up, here’s an updated look at the playoff picture in the NFC with just five weeks to go. The Rams are in great shape and should make the postseason, but catching the Cardinals will be difficult.

NFC standings

Cardinals (10-2) Packers (9-3) Buccaneers (9-3) Cowboys (8-4) Rams (8-4) Washington (6-6) 49ers (6-6) Eagles (6-7) Vikings (5-7) Panthers (5-7) Falcons (5-7) Saints (5-7)

The NFC is extremely top-heavy, as you can see. The four division leaders are all Super Bowl contenders, as are the 8-4 Rams. Beyond that, it’s hard to see anyone else really making much noise in the NFC. Washington and the 49ers are inconsistent, the Eagles have been shaky all season and the Vikings just lost to the Lions.

The Rams are in great shape as the fifth seed with a two-game cushion over the rest of the conference. They’d love to jump into the top four and host a playoff game, but that’ll be tough to do because of the fact that the best team in the NFL also plays in their division.

Playoff matchups if the season ended today

1. Cardinals: first-round bye

2. Packers vs. 7. 49ers

3. Buccaneers vs. 6. Washington

4. Cowboys vs. 5. Rams

The only thing that changed with these projected playoff matchups was the flip between the 49ers and Washington. So instead of the Packers hosting Washington, like they would have if the season ended last week, they would play the 49ers at Lambeau Field and the Bucs would host Washington.

The Rams and Cowboys are still paired together as a likely first-round matchup. Given Los Angeles’ two-game lead for the fifth seed, it’ll likely take a rise by the Cowboys or the Rams overtaking Arizona for this first-round battle to change.

We could be destined for another Rams-Cowboys tilt in the wild-card round this year.

Up next

Cardinals: vs. Rams (8-4) Packers: vs. Bears (4-7) Buccaneers: vs. Bills (7-4, pending MNF) Cowboys: at Washington (6-6) Rams: at Cardinals (10-2) Washington: vs. Cowboys (8-4) 49ers: at Bengals (7-5)

By no means is this an easy week in the NFC. The Packers are the only team that will face an opponent with a record worse than .500, while the Rams have the toughest matchup with the 10-2 Cardinals – one week after having the easiest game when they hosted the 2-9 Jaguars on Sunday.

If the Rams can beat the Cardinals, they’ll be one game back in the NFC West. But they’ll probably lose the tie-breaker, given Arizona’s perfect 4-1 record in the division.

A loss will give the Cardinals a three-game lead with four games to go, which would allow them to clinch the division with a win or a Rams loss in Week 15.

