NFC playoff picture: Rams lose No. 2 seed and division lead in Week 12

Coming into Week 12, the Rams were sitting in a great spot. They were leading the NFC West, held the No. 2 seed in the conference and were just one game back of the Saints for a first-round bye in the playoffs.

Catching the Saints was going to be difficult, just based on their respective schedules, but the Rams had a clear path to the No. 2 seed without needing any help from their friends.

Looking ahead to Week 13, the Rams are no longer positioned well in the NFC. Sure, they still have a clear path to the playoffs, but the No. 1 seed is all but out of reach and the Seahawks now have control of the NFC West.

Here’s how the playoff picture in the NFC stands, with each team’s upcoming opponent in Week 13.

Saints (9-2): at Falcons Packers (8-3): vs. Eagles Seahawks (8-3): vs. Giants Giants (4-7): at Seahawks Rams (7-4): at Cardinals Buccaneers (7-5): BYE Cardinals (6-5): vs. Rams

In the hunt: Vikings (5-6), Bears (5-6), 49ers (5-6)

As disappointing and deflating as it was for the Rams to drop all the way to the No. 5 seed, there is a silver lining. If the playoffs began today, they would be facing the Giants in the first round of the playoffs. The Seahawks would have to play the Cardinals, and Green Bay would host the Bucs.

Granted, the Rams would have to go on the road to face the Giants, but they’re by far the worst team in the postseason mix. The Rams already beat them once, and there’s little reason to believe they couldn’t do it again.

Ultimately, the NFC West could come down to three games for the Rams: their two meetings with the Cardinals, and their rematch with Seattle. If they go 3-0 in those games, they’ll have a good chance to win the division. Their other two games left are against the Jets and Patriots, who aren’t exactly imposing opponents.

Every game down the stretch will matter, but those three divisional matchups are more important than any others.