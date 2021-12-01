NFC playoff picture with Packers entering bye week

The Green Bay Packers are 9-3, leading the NFC North and in possession of the No. 2 seed in the NFC entering the bye week in Week 13.

After the bye, the Packers play three of the next four at home and then finish the season in Detroit against the Lions. The No. 1 seed in the NFC is still very much in play for Matt LaFleur’s team after 12 weeks.

Here’s a closer look at the NFC playoff picture with six weeks to go:

NFC standings

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Current playoff teams

1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

6. San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

7. Washington Football Team (5-6)

In the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-6)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

12. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

Others

New York Giants (4-7)

Chicago Bears (4-7)

Seattle Seahawks (3-8)

Detroit Lions (0-10-1)

If the season ended today...

(AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Current playoff matchups

First-round bye: Arizona Cardinals

No. 7 Washington Football Team at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

The Packers beat Washington earlier this season at Lambeau Field and are currently 5-0 at home in 2021.

Up next

Mike De Sisti / Milwaukee Journal Sentinel via USA TODAY NETWORK

Next three games

1. Cardinals (at Bears, vs. Rams, at Lions)

2. Packers (BYE, vs. Bears, at Ravens)

3. Buccaneers (at Falcons, vs. Bills, vs. Saints)

4. Cowboys (at Saints, at Washington, at Giants)

5. Rams (vs. Jaguars, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks)

6. 49ers (at Seahawks, at Bengals, vs. Falcons)

7. Washington Football Team (at Raiders, vs. Cowboys, at Eagles)

Playoff picture for Packers

(AP Photo/Mike Roemer)

The Packers are in a great spot entering the bye. While the Cardinals sit a half-game ahead, the Packers have the head-to-head tiebreaker and a fairly manageable schedule over the final five games. In fact, as it stands now, the Packers would only face one team (Ravens) with a winning record over the final five. Three of the five games are at Lambeau Field, including games against the Browns and Vikings, and a trip to Detroit isn’t the worst way to finish the season. Getting to 13-4 certainly looks possible, and winning out to finish 14-3 can’t be dismissed. The Cardinals and Buccaneers look like the top competitors for the No. 1 seed, so the rooting guide during the Packers’ bye week is simple: Go Bears, and go Falcons.

