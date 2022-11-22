NFC Playoff Picture: Niners take No. 3 seed, Seahawks drop to No. 7
The Seahawks did get some help on their bye week. The Broncos lost again and improved Seattle’s first pick to top-five territory. The Rams also lost again, effectively taking them out of the divisional race. However, being idle has disadvantages, too.
Last night the 49ers beat the Cardinals 38-10 in Mexico City. By doing so they matched Seattle’s 6-4 record on the season. Thanks to their head-to-head tiebreaker they took the lead in the NFC West and also the No. 3 seed in the conference and dropped the Seahawks down to No. 7. Here is the updated NFC playoff picture after Week 11’s games.
1. Philadelphia Eagles: 9-1
2. Minnesota Vikings: 8-2
3. San Francisco 49ers: 6-4
4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: 5-5
5. Dallas Cowboys: 7-3
6. New York Giants: 7-3
7. Seattle Seahawks: 6-4
In the hunt
8. Washington Commanders: 6-5
9. Atlanta Falcons: 5-6
10. Detroit Lions: 4-6