NFC playoff picture entering Week 14

Week 14 begins tonight with a Thursday night game between the Los Angeles Rams and Las Vegas Raiders. That game will have no impact on the NFC playoff picture.

The Rams are on the edge of elimination and the Raiders are in the AFC.

But before the games start in Week 14, let’s look at the NFC playoff picture.

Currently in the playoffs

Philadelphia Eagles, 11-1 (6-1 conference) Minnesota Vikings, 10-2 (6-2 conference) San Francisco 49ers, 8-4 (6-2 conference) Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 6-6 (6-2 conference) Dallas Cowboys, 9-3 (7-3 conference) New York Giants, 7-4-1 (3-4-1 conference) Seattle Seahawks, 7-5 (5-4 conference)

The Eagles are on the road to face the Giants this week.

The Vikings are on the road against the Detroit Lions.

The 49ers host the Buccaneers this week.

The Cowboys host the 1-10-1 Houston Texans.

The Seahawks host the Carolina Panthers.

In the mix

The Washington Commanders are 7-5-1 in eighth place and the Detroit Lions are 5-7 in ninth place.

The Commanders have their bye week and the Lions host the Vikings.

Nearly eliminated

Atlanta Falcons, 5-8

Green Bay Packers, 5-8

Arizona Cardinals, 4-8

Carolina Panthers, 4-8

New Orleans Saints, 4-9

Los Angeles Rams, 3-9

The Falcons, Packers and Saints are idle this week.

The Cardinals host the New England Patriots Monday night. The Panthers are on the road against the Seahawks and the Rams host the Raiders Thursday night.

Already eliminated

The Chicago Bears, at 3-10, cannot make the playoffs. The Rams cannot win the NFC West.

