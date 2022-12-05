NFC playoff picture: Eagles, Vikings remain top teams in standings after NFL Week 13

Week 13 is nearly complete, and the NFL playoff picture beginning to gain more focus.

More specifically, looking at the NFC race: the Philadelphia Eagles remained the No. 1 seed after beating the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, while the Minnesota Vikings took down the New York Jets and the San Francisco 49ers won despite turning to their third-string quarterback.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in action Monday night, but hold the NFC South lead regardless of the result. The Dallas Cowboys (in progress), New York Giants (tie) and Seattle Seahawks (win) round out the wild card spots.

Here are the NFC playoff standings:

1. Philadelphia Eagles (11-1), NFC East leaders.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2), NFC North leaders.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4), NFC West leaders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6), NFC South leaders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys (8-3), wild card No. 1.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

6. New York Giants (7-4-1), wild card No. 2.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5), wild card No. 3.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

