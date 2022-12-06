NFC playoff picture: Eagles remain the top team after a 35-10 win over Titans

The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 35-10 win over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

1. Philadelphia Eagles ( 11-1) 1st NFC East

Philadelphia holds a 1.5-game lead over the Cowboys with three division games remaining.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2) • 1st NFC North

Minnesota stayed within striking distance of Philadelphia after a 27-22 win over the Jets.

Remaining schedule: at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

3. San Francisco 49ers (8-4) 1st NFC West

Any deep playoff run will be made with the third-string quarterback after Jimmy Garoppolo suffered a broken foot. on Sunday, rookie Brock Purdy went 25-of-37 passes for 210 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. The Seahawks are a game back of the 49ers in the standings, and the two teams play each other in Seattle in two weeks.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bucs, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-6 ) 1st NFC South

The Buccaneers moved to 6-6 on the season after a one-point win over the Saints.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints (Monday), at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys( 9-3) 2nd NFC East

Dallas is 9-3 after an impressive spurt of points that buried the Colts late in the fourth quarter.

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

6. New York Giants (7-4-1) 3rd NFC East

The Giants have won one of their past five games, and are now in the sixth spot after a 20-20 tie with the Commanders. They’ll face the first-place Eagles on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-5) 2nd NFC West

Seattle is coming off a 27-23 road win against the Rams — their first victory since Week 9 and the win put them back in the playoff picture ahead of the Commanders (7-5-1).

The Seahawks will be Playing four of their final five games at home.

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

8. Washington Commanders (7-5-1) 4th NFC East

The Commanders dropped out of the last wild card berth and into eighth place after their tie with the Giants.

New York and Washington face off again in two weeks at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, @49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

9. Detroit Lions (5-7) 2nd NFC North

