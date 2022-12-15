NFC playoff picture: Eagles remain the top team entering Week 15 matchup at Bears

The Eagles remain the top team in the NFC East after a 48-22 win over the New York Giants on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts returned to the scene of his worst game and led Philadelphia with 217 yards passing and the third-year quarterback also ran for 77 yards and the score.

With the NFC playoff race shaping up, here’s where the Eagles stand entering Week 15.

1. Philadelphia Eagles ( 12-1) 1st NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles clinched a playoff spot with their win over the Giants.

Philadelphia holds a 2 game lead over the Cowboys with two division games remaining including a Christmas Eve matchup in at AT&T Stadium.

Remaining schedule: at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-3) • 1st NFC North

(AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

3. San Francisco 49ers (9-4) 1st NFC West

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

San Francisco could be down to their fourth-string quarterback in Week 15.

Rookie Brok Purdy (oblique/rib) is questionable for the 49ers’ Thursday night showdown with the Seahawks in Seattle, according to the team’s injury report.

Remaining schedule: at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-7) 1st NFC South

Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The free-falling Buccaneers sit just one game ahead of the Panthers in the NFC South.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys( 9-3) 2nd NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas is 10-3 after escaping with a win over the Texans and they’ll look to focus on the Jaguars with a showdown against Philadelphia looming.

Remaining schedule: at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

6. Washington Commanders (7-5-1) 4th NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The bye week was good for the Commanders after they jumped from 8th up to 6th after the Giants and Seahawks both suffered losses.

New York and Washington face off again Sunday at FedEx Field in Maryland.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, @49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

7. New York Giants (7-5-1) 3rd NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The final three playoff spots belong to teams from the NFC East, but the Giants want to avoid backing into the postseason after a 48-22 loss to the Eagles.

They’ll face a must-win matchup against Washington on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire