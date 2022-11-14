NFC playoff picture: Eagles are firmly in the mix for No. 1 seed

The Philadelphia Eagles are less than nine hours away from closing out Week 11 of the 2022 regular season, and with the stretch run upon, it’s never too early for playoff standings.

The Birds are the current overall No. 1 seed and are firmly entrenched as the favorite to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Minnesota is hot on the Eagles hills, and if not for a Week 2 loss at Lincoln Financial Field, the Vikings might be the league’s only undefeated team.

Here’s an early look at potential playoff seeding through Week 10.

Philadelphia Eagles (8-0) 1st NFC East

The NFL’s only undefeated team will host the Commanders on Monday night, and thanks to a Week 2 victory over the Vikings, they’ll remain in the top spot regardless of tonight’s outcome.

Minnesota Vikings (8-1) 1st in NFC North

The Vikings are 8-1 and just completed what some deemed the game of the year so far, defeating Josh Allen and the Bills, 33-30.

Minnesota’s only loss on the season came at the hands of Philadelphia in Week 2.

Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 1st NFC West

Seattle dropped a close one to Buccaneers in Germany, 21-16, but remained atop the NFC West.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5) 1st NFC North

The Buccaneers are 5-5 on the season and in first place after a win over the Seahawks in Germany.

Tampa has won two straight and will head into the bye week on a roll.

New York Giants (7-2) 2nd NFC East

The Giants are second in the NFC East and would be the fifth seed after a 24-16 win over the Texans in Week 10.

Dallas Cowboys (6-3) 3rd in NFC East

Dallas is third in the division and currently the sixth seed behind the Giants after a heartbreaking 31-28 loss to the Packers in overtime.

San Francisco 49ers (5-4) 2nd NFC West

If the regular season ended today, San Francisco would be the seventh and final seed in the playoffs after a 22-16 win over the Chargers on Sunday night football.

Washington Commanders (4-5)

The Commanders are 4-5 on the season and one game out of the final playoff spot. A win over the undefeated Eagles would be a huge confidence boost.

Green Bay Packers (4-6)

Green Bay is back to its winning ways after a 31-28 win over the Cowboys.

Atlanta Falcons (4-6)

Atlanta fell to 4-6 on the season after a 25-15 loss to the Panthers on Thursday night.

Arizona Cardinals (4-6)

The Cardinals are 4-6 after Colt McCoy led a 27-17 win over the Rams in Week 10.

Projected Matchups

The Eagles would secure the No. 1 seed and a first-round bye if the season ended today.

1. Philadelphia (BYE)

2. Minnesota Vikings vs. 7. San Francisco 49ers

3. Seattle Seahawks vs. 6. Dallas Cowboys

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. 5. New York Giants

