NFC playoff picture: Eagles currently top seed after Vikings lose to Cowboys

The Philadelphia Eagles are 9-1 and heading home for a blackout in Week 12 after a comeback victory over the Colts on Sunday.

The Birds are the current overall No. 1 seed and are still the favorite to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Minnesota is the second seed after a shocking blowout loss to the Cowboys at home.

Here’s an early look at potential playoff seeding heading into Week 12.

Philadelphia Eagles (9-1) 1st NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles currently own sole possession of the top seed in the NFC with a win over the Colts and the Vikings’ loss to the Cowboys.

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, vs. Titans, at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants.

2. Minnesota Vikings (8-2 ) 1st NFC North

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has been punched out by the two top teams in the NFC East, and any chances at home-field advantage in the NFC took a severe hit thanks to Sunday’s loss to the Cowboys.

Remaining schedule: vs. Patriots, vs. Jets, at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears.

3. San Francisco 49ers (6-4) 1st NFC West

Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers took the NFC West lead and the No. 3 seed in the conference after a 38-10 win over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, vs. Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-5 ) 1st NFC South

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay still leads the NFC South coming out of the bye. They are the No. 4 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: at Browns, vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys( 7-3) 2nd NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys took second place in the NFC East with a dominating win over the Vikings and the Giants’ loss to the Lions.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Colts, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders.

Story continues

6. New York Giants (7-3) 3rd NFC East

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Giants are now two games behind the Eagles in the division, thanks to their loss to the Lions. They also are in third place in the NFC East and hold the No. 6 seed in the NFC thanks to Dallas holding the head-to-head.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Commanders, vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-4) 2nd NFC West

Mandatory Credit: Douglas DeFelice-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle spent Week 11 on a bye but lost the division lead after the 49ers’ win over the Cardinals on Monday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, at Rams, vs. Panthers, vs. 49ers, at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

8. Washington Commanders (6-5) 4th NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

Washington has put itself clearly in the NFC playoff race after its win over the Texans.

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Giants, Bye, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys.

9. Atlanta Falcons 5-6 2nd NFC South

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta beat the Bears to sit one-half game back of the Buccaneers in the division lead. The Falcons are the No. 9 seed in the NFC, two games behind the 49ers in the loss column for the final playoff spot.

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Steelers, Bye, at Saints, at Ravens, vs. Cardinals, vs. Buccaneers

10. Detroit Lions 4-6 2nd NFC North

Detroit has won three games in a row after their upset win over the Giants and is in second place in the NFC North. The Lions are two games behind San Francisco in the loss column for the final playoff spot. They are the No. 10 seed in the NFC.

Remaining schedule: vs. Bills, vs. Jaguars, vs. Vikings, at Jets, at Panthers, vs. Bears, at Packers.

[pickup_prop id=”30146″>

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire