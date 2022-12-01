NFC playoff picture: Eagles control their own destiny in race for No. 1 seed

The Philadelphia Eagles are 10-1 and set for another home matchup, this week with the Tennessee Titans set to enter Lincoln Financial Field.

The Birds are the current overall No. 1 seed and are still the favorite to secure home-field advantage in the playoffs.

Minnesota is the second seed after a 33-26 win over the Patriots on Thanksgiving day.

Here’s an early look at potential playoff seeding heading into Week 13.

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1) 1st NFC East

The Eagles currently own sole possession of the top seed in the NFC with a win over the Packers on Sunday night.

They’ll face the Titans on Sunday, but control their destiny in the NFC with two matchups against the Giants, a matchup against the Cowboys on Christmas Eve, with the Bears and Saints mixed in between.

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Giants, at Bears, at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants.

2. Minnesota Vikings (9-2 ) 1st NFC North

Minnesota has been punched out by the two top teams in the NFC East, but they rebounded on Thanksgiving against the Patriots.

Remaining schedule: vs. Jets, at Lions, vs. Colts, vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears.

3. San Francisco 49ers (7-4) 1st NFC West

The 49ers took the NFC West lead and the No. 3 seed in the conference after a 38-10 win over the Cardinals two weeks ago. They’re coming off a 13-0 win over the Saints and will host the Dolphins this week.

Remaining schedule: vs. Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Seahawks, vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-6 ) 1st NFC South

The Buccaneers are still in a position to host a home playoff game despite owning a losing record.

The NFC South’s top team will face the Saints on Sunday.

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Bengals, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Dallas Cowboys( 8-3) 2nd NFC East

The Cowboys are second in the NFC East, with two more division games scheduled against the Eagles and Commanders.

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders.

6. New York Giants (7-4) 3rd NFC East

The Giants got off a fast start to this season, but have lost 3-4 and are facing the surging Commanders in a huge game for both teams.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, vs. Eagles, at Commanders, at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Washington Commanders (7-5) 4th NFC East

Washington has put itself clearly in the NFC playoff race after its win over the Texans and Falcons.

Remaining schedule: at Giants, Bye, vs. Giants, at 49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys.

