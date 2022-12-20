NFC playoff picture: Eagles can clinch No. 1 overall seed with a win at Cowboys

The Eagles are 13-1 after a 25-20 win against the Chicago Bears.

The win brings Philadelphia one step closer to the coveted No. 1 seed – they need to win just one of the next three games to clinch the NFC East.

An Eagles win would secure both the division title, a first-round bye, AND a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With the news that Jalen Hurts has a shoulder sprain, that potential Wild Card weekend bye is now crucial for postseason success.

Dallas (10-4) now trails Philadelphia by three games overall after an overtime loss to Jacksonville.

Here’s your updated NFC playoff picture ahead of Week 16.

1. Eagles (13-1) – NFC East leader, clinched playoff berth

The Eagles need to either win or tie one of their final three games, or the Cowboys must lose or tie once. Philadelphia can finish off the NFC East on Christmas Eve in Dallas.

The Eagles would HOST the lowest-remaining seed of the Bucs, Cowboys, Commanders, or Giants in the Divisional Round on either Saturday, January 21st, or Sunday, January 22.

Remaining schedule: at Cowboys, vs. Saints, vs. Giants

2. Vikings (11-3) – NFC North Champions

The Vikings pulled off the greatest comeback in NFL history to beat the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday and clinch the NFC North title, but they still trail by two games.

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, at Packers, at Bears

3. 49ers (10-4) – NFC West Champions

After the Giants beat the Washington Commanders, 20-12, on “Sunday Night Football,” the No. 3 seeded 49ers would host New York in the first round of the NFC playoffs began next weekend.

San Francisco still has a shot at moving up to the No. 2 seed, but they would need help from the Minnesota Vikings.

Remaining schedule: vs. Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Cardinals

4. Bucs (6-8) – NFC South leader



Tampa currently leads the NFC South with games against the Panthers and Falcons remaining.

Remaining schedule: at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Falcons

5. Cowboys (10-4) – Wild Card, clinched playoff berth

Remaining schedule: vs. Eagles, at Titans, at Commanders

6. Giants (8-5-1) – Wild Card

The Giants have put themselves in a position to clinch a berth in the postseason this weekend after their 20-12 victory over the Washington Commanders on the road Sunday night.

The Giants will clinch if…

NYG win + DET loss at CAR + SEA loss at KC or

NYG win + DET loss at CAR + WAS loss at SF or

NYG win + SEA loss at KC + WAS loss at SF

Remaining schedule: at Vikings, vs. Colts, at Eagles

7. Commanders (7-6-1) – Wild Card

The tie vs. the Giants earlier this month is what’s keeping Washington in control of its destiny with a tough game upcoming at the San Francisco 49ers on Christmas Eve this Saturday.

That tie keeps them a half-game up on the two NFC foes and keeps them just one game behind the Giants in the wild-card race.

Remaining schedule: @49ers, vs. Browns, vs. Cowboys

8. Seattle Seahawks (7-7) 2nd NFC West

With three games left to play, their chances of making the playoffs have dwindled to a long shot. According to the New York Times’ playoff simulator, Seattle only has a 27% chance of making the postseason.

Thursday night’s loss to the 49ers made the path a difficult one.

Remaining schedule: at Chiefs, vs. Jets, vs. Rams

9. Detroit Lions (7-7) 2nd NFC North



The Lions face the Panthers, Bears, and Packers down the stretch and likely need to win two of three and get help.

