NFC playoff picture: Eagles can clinch top seed with a win over the Saints

The Eagles are 13-2 after a 40-34 loss to the Cowboys on Saturday afternoon.

Philadelphia is still in a good position for the coveted No. 1 seed – they needed to win just one of their final two games to clinch the NFC East.

An Eagles win over the New Orleans Saints would secure both the division title, a first-round bye, AND a home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. With the injury news that was released on Monday surrounding Avonte Maddox and Lane Johnson, that potential Wild Card weekend bye is now crucial for postseason success.

Dallas (11-4) now trails Philadelphia by 1.5 games overall after the thrilling victory at AT&T Stadium.

Here’s your updated NFC playoff picture ahead of Week 17.

1. Philadelphia Eagles 13-2 • 1st NFC East -- Clinched Playoffs

(Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

The Eagles (13-2) need only one more win to clinch home-field advantage throughout the playoffs.

2. Minnesota Vikings 12-3 • 1st NFC North -- Clinched Division

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Minnesota has had a thrilling win in back-to-back weeks, keeping their hopes for a No. 1 overall seed alive.

The Vikings (12-3) and 49ers (11-4) have clinched their respective divisions and are fighting for positioning. Both teams can finish anywhere in the top three spots.

Minnesota heads to Green Bay, Wisconsin in a huge matchup against the 7-8 Packers, who could still sneak into the playoffs.

3. San Francisco 49ers 11-4 • 1st NFC West -- Clinched Division

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

The 49ers will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in this year’s NFL playoffs. They could easily be the No. 2 seed, and the door is open to the No. 1 seed.

San Francisco is on track to host the No. 6 seed New York Giants at Levi’s Stadium in the first round of the playoffs.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 7-8 • 1st NFC South

.

Nfl Tampa Bay At Cardinals

The Bucs can win the division outright this week by beating the Panthers, but with a loss, they’d need a win and some help in Week 18.

(7-8) (vs. Carolina (6-9), 1 p.m. ET, FOX)

Tampa Bay clinches NFC South division title with:

TB win

5. Dallas Cowboys 11-4 • 2nd NFC East -- Clinched Playoffs

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas defeated Philadelphia, 40-34, to improve to 11-4 on the season.

With the victory on Saturday, the Cowboys have kept their very faint chances of winning both the division and the conference alive. They’d still need to do their own work plus get a ton of help.

Dallas would win the NFC East if:

They defeat Tennessee in Week 17 AND

Defeat Washington in Week 18 AND

Philadelphia loses to New Orleans in Week 17 AND

Loses to New York Giants in Week 18

6. New York Giants 8-6-1 • 3rd NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Giants missed an opportunity to make the playoffs on Saturday when they lost 27-24 to the Minnesota Vikings on a 61-yard field goal as time expired at U.S. Bank Stadium.

Thanks to losses by the Lions in Carolina and the Seahawks, the Giants are still in a win-and-they’re-in situation next week when they host the Indianapolis Colts.

7. Washington Commanders 7-7-1 • 4th NFC East

Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Carson Wentz is healthy again and has a chance to write his own narrative for the Commanders’ potential playoff run.

Washington is 7-7-1 and in fourth place in the NFC East after Saturday, but still, controls their own playoff destiny as the No. 7 seed.

If they win their last two games — they face the Browns and Cowboys in Weeks 17 and 18 — they’re in. But one loss could allow the 7-8 Seahawks or Lions in.

8 . Seattle Seahawks 7-8 • 2nd NFC West

Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle is in a three-way tie with Green Bay and Detroit at 7-8 after a 24-10 loss to Kansas City over the weekend.

The Seahawks need to win out and have Washington lose one game to either Cleveland or Dallas at home and Green Bay lose one of its final two games to Minnesota or Detroit (the Seahawks have a tiebreaker on the Lions) to advance.

9. Detroit Lions 7-8 • 2nd NFC North

Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions are reeling after a 37-23 loss to the Panthers are Christmas Eve.

10. Green Bay Packers 7-8 • 3rd NFC North

(Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

The Packers were 4-8 at one point and needed come-from-behind victories over the Chicago Bears and Miami Dolphins during a current three-game win streak to get to 7-8.

Green Bay now needs two more wins and some help.

With wins over the Minnesota Vikings and Detroit Lions and a loss by the Washington Commanders to either the Cleveland Browns or Dallas Cowboys over the final two weeks, the Packers will clinch a playoff berth.

