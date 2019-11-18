NFC playoff picture: Different week, same view at the top

The NFC playoff picture wasn’t upended when the 49ers, Saints and Cowboys lost games in Week 10, but it did open the door for bigger changes if the teams couldn’t get back on track.

Sunday’s games are all in the books and everyone got back on track. All six teams that opened the weekend in playoff position end it in the same spots they occupied at this time last week. The status quo actually extended all the way down the pecking order as the only change is that the Falcons are now one spot ahead of the Buccaneers instead of being behind them.

Here’s how everything looks in the NFC after Week 11.

LEADERS

1. 49ers (9-1) It wasn’t the strongest effort for 60 minutes, but the 49ers came up big against Arizona when it counted.

2. Packers (8-2) They got a bye week to prepare for their swing at the top spot in Santa Clara next Sunday night.

3. Saints (8-2) A commanding lead in the NFC South means the Saints can focus on trying to earn a bye.

4. Cowboys (6-4) They put some space between them and the Eagles, but the division title still may come down to their Week 16 rematch.

5. Seahawks (8-2) The Seahawks can help themselves and the Cowboys in Philly next weekend.

6. Vikings (8-3) Coming back from 20 points down at halftime kept the Vikings’ Wild Card bid in good shape.

OUTSIDE LOOKING IN

7. Rams (6-4) They got a needed win Sunday night and will need another against a hot Ravens team in Week 12.

8. Eagles (5-5) The offense fizzled against the Patriots and the Eagles can’t afford too many more days like that.

9. Panthers (5-5) When one of your players calls your performance “a comedy of terrible football,” things aren’t trending in the right direction.

10. Bears (4-6) An ugly night against the Rams leaves the Bears with no margin for error.

11. Lions (3-6-1) Sunday started with word of Matthew Stafford possibly missing the rest of the season and it didn’t get any better from there.

12. Cardinals (3-7-1) Rookie quarterback Kyler Murray‘s development will be the key to the rest of Arizona’s season.

13. Falcons (3-7) Where were these Falcons in the first half of the season?

14. Buccaneers (3-7) The good feelings about Jameis Winston from last week were replaced by four interceptions this week.

15. Giants (2-8) It was a rare week without a Giants loss, but they’ll have to get on the field next weekend.

16. Washington (1-9) They pulled off a difficult feat on Sunday by making the Jets look like a potent football team.