NFC playoff picture with Bears entering Week 13

The Chicago Bears are 4-7 through the first 12 weeks of the NFL season. And despite that losing record, the Bears are still very much involved in the playoff hunt in the NFC.

The Bears will face the top two seeds in the NFC over the next two weeks in the Arizona Cardinals and Green Bay Packers. But their final month is more favorable and could provide a surprising path to the postseason.

Here’s a closer look at the NFC playoff picture and where the Bears factor in with six weeks left this season.

NFC standings

Current playoff teams

1. Arizona Cardinals (9-2)

2. Green Bay Packers (9-3)

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-3)

4. Dallas Cowboys (7-4)

5. Los Angeles Rams (7-4)

6. San Francisco 49ers (6-5)

7. Washington Football Team (5-6)

In the hunt

8. Minnesota Vikings (5-6)

9. Atlanta Falcons (5-6)

10. New Orleans Saints (5-6)

11. Philadelphia Eagles (5-7)

12. Carolina Panthers (5-7)

13. New York Giants (4-7)

14. Chicago Bears (4-7)

Others

15. Seattle Seahawks (3-8)

16. Detroit Lions (0-10-1)

If the season ended today...

Current playoff matchups

First-round bye: No. 1 Arizona Cardinals

No. 7 Washington Football Team at No. 2 Green Bay Packers

No. 6 San Francisco 49ers at No. 3 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

No. 5 Los Angeles Rams at No. 4 Dallas Cowboys

If the season were to end today, the Bears would miss the postseason in a crowded NFC race for the three wild-card spots. Chicago will face the top two seeds in the NFC over the next couple of weeks in the Cardinals and Packers.

Up next

Next three games

1. Cardinals (at Bears, vs. Rams, at Lions)

2. Packers (BYE, vs. Bears, at Ravens)

3. Buccaneers (at Falcons, vs. Bills, vs. Saints)

4. Cowboys (at Saints, at Washington, at Giants)

5. Rams (vs. Jaguars, at Cardinals, vs. Seahawks)

6. 49ers (at Seahawks, at Bengals, vs. Falcons)

7. Washington Football Team (at Raiders, vs. Cowboys, at Eagles)

Playoff picture for Bears

Believe it or not, the Bears are still in a position to make a run for that final wild-card spot. They’re just one game back of the current No. 7 seed Washington (5-6), and these final six games will go a long way in determining if Chicago can pull off a miracle and sneak into the postseason. While the next two games against the Cardinals and Packers will be challenging, the Bears get the Vikings (twice), Seahawks and Giants in the final four weeks. If Chicago can find a way to win-out in the final month — and get some help from other teams along the way — they might just be able to sneak into the postseason for a second straight season.

