NFC playoff picture: 49ers vault into top 3 seed

The 49ers needed a win over the Cardinals for multiple reasons. Most important among those reasons was that a loss would’ve dropped them to the No. 8 seed on the outside looking in at a playoff spot. A victory not only kept them in postseason position, but it vaulted them to a No. 3 seed thanks to their new NFC West lead.

Here’s how the crowded NFC playoff picture looks heading into Week 12:

1. Eagles (9-1)

2. Vikings (8-2)

3. 49ers (6-4)

4. Buccaneers (5-5)

5. Giants (7-3)

6. Cowboys (6-3)

7. Seahawks (6-4)

8. Commanders (6-5)

9. Falcons (5-6)

10. Lions (4-6)

San Francisco is still not out of the woods in their pursuit for a division crown. They’ll host the Dolphins Buccaneers and Commanders before the year is done. They also travel to Seattle for Thursday Night Football.

With the No. 1 seed getting a bye, the 49ers would host the Cowboys if the season ended after Week 11. Alas, it does not, so this stretch will be a big test for the 49ers as they test their playoff mettle. If they get through this with relative ease, watch out in January.

List

5 takeaways from 49ers Monday night rout of Cardinals

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire