NFC playoff picture: 49ers remain No. 1 seed despite loss

The Arizona Cardinals were eliminated from postseason contention but three teams in the NFC West are currently in the NFC playoff picture.

The San Francisco 49ers remain atop the conference as the No. 1 seed who would, if the season ended today, have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs and a first-round bye.

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams, both 8-7, would make the playoffs as wild card teams.

Let’s take a look at the NFC playoff picture, who is in the hunt and the games in Week 17 that will matter for postseason contention.

Current NFC playoff picture

NFC playoff standings

In the mix

8. Minnesota Vikings, 7-8

9. Atlanta Falcons, 7-8

10. Green Bay Packers, 7-8

11. New Orleans Saints, 7-8

The 49ers hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Eagles, and the Eagles hold one over the Lions.

The Rams hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over Seattle.

From 8-11, the one above holds a head-to-head tiebreaker over the one below.

What happened in Week 16

The Rams beat the Saints.

The Falcons beat the Colts.

The Packers just got by the Panthers.

The Lions beat the Vikings.

The Seahawks beat the Titans.

The Bucs beat the Jaguars.

The Cowboys lost to the Dolphins.

The Eagles beat the Giants.

The 49ers lost to the Ravens.

Coming up in Week 17

The Lions and Cowboys play in Dallas.

The Falcons face the Bears on the road.

The Rams play the Giants on the road.

The Eagles host the Cardinals.

The Saints and Bucs play in Tampa Bay.

The 49ers play the Commanders on the road.

The Seahawks play the Steelers at home.

The Packers and Vikings play in Minnesota.

