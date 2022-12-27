NFC playoff picture: 49ers 1st-round opponent still in flux

We know that the 49ers will be no worse than the No. 3 seed in this year’s NFL playoffs. They could easily be the No. 2 seed, and the door is open to the No. 1 seed, but it’s going to be an uphill climb that requires lots of help.

What we’re far less sure of is who the 49ers will host in their wild card matchup.

Here’s what the NFC standings look like with plenty of calm near the top, and chaos toward the bottom:

1. Eagles (13-2)

2. Vikings (12-3)

3. 49ers (11-4)

4. Buccaneers (7-8)

5. Cowboys (11-4)

6. NY Giants (8-6-1)

7. Commanders (7-7-1)

8. Seahawks (7-8)

9. Lions (7-8)

10. Packers (7-8)

The 49ers are on track to host the Giants at Levi’s Stadium in the first round of the playoffs. New York’s hold on the No. 6 seed isn’t necessarily a stranglehold though, and consecutive losses for them to end the year could remove them from the playoff picture entirely.

Losses by the Commanders, Seahawks and Lions, combined with a Packers win in Week 16 opened the door for Green Bay to sneak into the postseason through the back door.

What the 49ers, who could wind up with any of the top three seeds, are looking at is five potential first-round opponents with no real inside track for any of them – particularly if they wind up moving up to No. 2 where four teams are vying for the No. 7 seed and the right to travel to the No. 2 seed for a first-round matchup.

While San Francisco has plenty to worry about on its own down the stretch, following the race for the final two playoff spots will be a fascinating subplot for the rest of the 49ers’ season.

