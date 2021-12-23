NFC Playoff news: Vikings place star RB Dalvin Cook on the COVID-19 list

#Vikings RB Dalvin Cook is going on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2021

On Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles defeated the Washington Football Team to stay within striking distance of the Minnesota Vikings in the race for the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race.

The Vikings, Eagles, and Saints each have a 7-7 record, but Philadelphia only holds a tie-breaker scenario over New Orleans.

Not having the common record tiebreaker to the Vikings, means Philadelphia needs Minnesota to lose one of their final two games against the Rams, and Green Bay Packers.

That scenario received an unexpected boost on Thursday when star running back Dalvin Cook was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Minnesota hosts the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, and Cook most likely won’t be available.

Cook, who was named to the Pro Bowl on Monday, leads the NFC (and ranks third in the NFL) with 1,067 rushing yards, and six scores on the season.

