NFC Playoff Confidence Rankings of all 7 teams at every position

It’s playoff time, finally. The AFC and NFC are just over 24 hours away from starting their bracket-style eliminations to see who stands alone. After 18 weeks and 17 games, each conference has sent seven teams to their own little single-elimination tournament. In the AFC, it’s a collection of young star quarterbacks and their supporting casts built around them. In the NFC there’s more of a mixture between veteran savvy and youthful exuberance competing for top-dog status. We know what the seedings are, but who stands the best chance of emerging?

Confidence Rankings is a bit I’ve borrowed from Mike and Mike, the now-defunct ESPN radio simulcast from years back. Points are awarded to a team based on how confident one should be in individual position groups and facets of the teams.

If Dallas’ quarterback situation inspires the most confidence compared to the rest of the NFC field, Dallas would get a ‘1’. The next team would get a ‘2’, next team a ‘3’ and so on through the field.

Calculate across all of the position groups and then tally up the scores. The team with the lowest score wins three internets.

You can look at the rankings for each individual category, and then at the end there are summaries for each of the seven teams.

Quarterbacks

Jalen Hurts, Eagles (+7) Tom Brady, Buccaneers(+6) Dak Prescott, Cowboys(+5) Kirk Cousins, Vikings(+4) Brock Purdy, 49ers(+3) Geno Smith, Seahawks(+2) Daniel Jones, Giants(+1)

Hurts has been the best QB in the NFC this season and if he’s healthy the question is whether he’ll wilt in the playoffs. Brady may be Methusela years old, but he still had the best DVOA of all NFC QBs this year and has played a mind-numbing 45 playoff games. It was almost enough to put him No. 1 here. Prescott has the best talent of all of these guys, but his pocket skiddishness because of his surrounding factors is a big knock.

Cousins can’t play in primetime, Purdy just doesn’t have enough skins on the wall, Smith has been living a charmed existence, and Jones will eventually have to make risky throws to advance.

Running Backs

Cowboys (+7) 49ers (+6) Eagles (+5) Giants (+4) Vikings (+3) Seahawks (+2) Bucs (+1)

The interesting thing is neither Dallas or Philly’s run game are setting the world on fire right now. But as far as talent, Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott are the best duo, by far, in the field. It’s the blocking that’s suspect. There’s a lot of talent in this group, where the Seahawks are sixth with a 1,000-yard rusher. Only Tampa’s run game is a struggle bus.

Wide Receivers

Eagles (+7) Vikings (+6) Seahawks (+5) Bucs (+4) 49ers (+3) Cowboys (+2) Giants (+1)

The Eagles have a 1,500-yard receiver and a 1,200-yard guy with a combined 18 TDs. That sneaks them past the Vikings’ three-headed tandem led by the league’s best in Justin Jefferson. Seattle has two 1,000-yard guys as do the Buccaneers.

Tight Ends

49ers (+7) Eagles (+6) Seahawks (+5) Cowboys (+4) Vikings (+3) Giants (+2) Bucs (+1)

It’s George Kittle, Dallas Goedert and then everyone else, though the Cowboys’ use of their tight ends sneaks them past the better talent in Minnesota.

Offensive Lines

Eagles (+7) 49ers (+6) Vikings (+5) Cowboys (+4) Bucs (+3) Giants (+2) Seahawks (+1)

This is totally contingent on whether or not Lane Johnson is at least 80%. If not, Philly drops down to third here.

DL Run Stopping

49ers (+7) Cowboys (+6) Bucs (+5) Vikings (+4) Eagles (+3) Seahawks (+2) Giants (+1)

It’s going to surprise people to see Dallas ranked this highly, but they really are a much better run defense than their reputation and yardage allowed. Teams simply chose to die a slow death and focus on the run while their pass rush was other worldly. Their DVOA is very high based on opponent strength and game situation.

Pass Rush

Eagles (+7) Cowboys (+6) 49ers (+5) Vikings (+4) Bucs (+3) Seahawks (+2) Giants (+1)

Three very elite rushes here that easily separate from the rest of the conference.

Off-Ball Linebackers

49ers (+7) Bucs (+6) Cowboys (+5) Eagles (+4) Vikings (+3) Seahawks (+2) Giants (+1)

There’s an entire gulf here between the 49ers and the rest of the conference, with Dre Greenlaw and Fred Warner setting the pace. But the scoring system is what it is with the Bucs having the next best player in Lavonte David, keeping them above mediocre Dallas and Philly groups.

Secondary

49ers (+7) Eagles (+6) Cowboys (+5) Bucs (+4) Vikings (+3) Seahawks (+2) Giants (+1)

Special Teams

Seahawks (+7) Cowboys (+6) Eagles (+5) 49ers (+4) Giants (+3) Vikings (+2) Buccaneers (+1)

Coaching

49ers (+7) Cowboys (+6) Seahawks (+5) Eagles (+4) Giants (+3) Bucs (+2) Vikings (+1)

This is a very tough category to grade, because it’s impossible not to favor historical track records, of which many of the groups have none. Kyle Shanahan’s system is the deciding factor here, along with what his teams have accomplished. The big-game experience of Mike McCarthy and Dan Quinn and Kellen Moore’s consistently top-of-league rankings puts Dallas second, slightly ahead of Pete Carroll’s lengthy history of success in the Northwest.

Total Rankings

49ers – 62 pts Eagles – 61 pts Cowboys – 56 pts Vikings – 38 pts Bucs – 36 pts Seahawks – 35 pts Giants – 20 pts

This shouldn’t be surprising as the 49ers are likely the top NFC seed this season if they didn’t give Trey Lance the job through training camp. It cost them in the first three weeks.

The Eagles are next, with the current health status of Hurts and Johnson being something that could potentially knock them down to the Cowboys’ level.

There’s a wide gulf to the next tier, with the Giants looking like the worst team, by far.

Maybe that should bump them up the coaching grades, we’ll soon find out.

Offensive Rankings

Eagles – 32 pts 49ers – 25 pts Cowboys – 22 pts Vikings – 21 pts Seahawks – 15 pts Buccaneers – 15 pts Giants – 10 pts

Defensive Rankings

49ers – 26 points Cowboys – 22 points Eagles – 20 pts Bucs – 18 pts Vikings – 14 pts Seahawks – 8 pts Giants – 4 pts

Dallas Cowboys Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 3rd

QB – 5th

RB – 1st

WR – 6th

TE – 4th

OL – 4th

DL RUN – 2nd

PASS RUSH – 2nd

OFF-BALL LB – 3rd

SECONDARY – 3rd

SPECIAL TM – 2nd

COACHING – 2nd

Philadelphia Eagles Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 2nd

QB – 1st

RB – 3rd

WR – 1st

TE – 2nd

OL – 1st

DL RUN – 5th

PASS RUSH – 1st

OFF-BALL LB – 4th

SECONDARY – 2nd

SPECIAL TM – 3rd

COACHING – 4th

San Francisco 49ers Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 1st

QB – 5th

RB – 2nd

WR – 5th

TE – 1st

OL – 2nd

DL RUN – 1st

PASS RUSH – 3rd

OFF-BALL LB – 1st

SECONDARY – 1st

SPECIAL TM – 4th

COACHING – 1st

Tampa Bay Buccaneers Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 6th

QB – 2nd

RB – 7th

WR – 4th

TE – 7th

OL – 5th

DL RUN – 3rd

PASS RUSH – 5th

OFF-BALL LB – 2nd

SECONDARY – 4th

SPECIAL TM – 7th

COACHING – 6th

Minnesota Vikings Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 4th

QB – 4th

RB – 5th

WR – 2nd

TE – 5th

OL – 3rd

DL RUN – 4th

PASS RUSH – 4th

OFF-BALL LB – 5th

SECONDARY – 5th

SPECIAL TM – 6th

COACHING – 7th

Seattle Seahawks Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 5th

QB – 6th

RB – 6th

WR – 3rd

TE – 3rd

OL – 7th

DL RUN – 6th

PASS RUSH – 6th

OFF-BALL LB – 6th

SECONDARY – 6th

SPECIAL TM – 1st

COACHING – 3rd

New York Giants Rankings

TOTAL CONFIDENCE – 7th

QB – 7th

RB – 4th

WR – 7th

TE – 6th

OL – 6th

DL RUN – 7th

PASS RUSH – 7th

OFF-BALL LB – 7th

SECONDARY – 7th

SPECIAL TM – 5th

COACHING – 5th

