NFC playoff clinching and elimination scenarios for Week 14

The NFL season continues starting Thursday night and the playoff push continues with December football.

Week 14 has a few playoff-clinching scenarios, division-clinching scenarios and some elimination scenarios for several teams.

The playoff scenarios are below.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:





Previous shows:





and





Minnesota Vikings

The Vikings, currently 10-2 and facing the Detroit Lions in Week 14 on the road, will clinch an NFC North title with a win or tie.

Philadelphia Eagles

The 11-1 Eagles cannot clinch a division title but can clinch a playoff berth.

They play the New York Giants on the road. If they beat the Giants or tie them, they make the playoffs.

If they lose, they can still clinch a spot if both the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers lose their games in Week 14.

Washington Commanders

The idle Commanders will be eliminated from NFC East title contention if the Eagles win. They currently are eighth in the NFC, just out of the playoff picture.

New York Giants

The Giants, who host the Eagles, will be eliminated from NFC East title contention if they lose their game against Philly, as the Eagles will clinch the division title.

Detroit Lions

The 5-7 Lions host the Vikings. As the Vikings will clinch the NFC North division title with a win or tie, that means the Lions are eliminated from a potential division title unless they beat Minnesota.

Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals can be both eliminated from title contention and playoff contention. They host the New England Patriots on Monday.

If they lose, they are eliminated from a division title. If the San Francisco 49ers win, the Cardinals are out. If the Cardinals tie and the Seahawks beat or tie the Panthers, the Cardinals are out. If the Cardinals tie the Patriots and the 49ers’ game ends in a tie, the Cardinals are eliminated. If the 49ers tie and the Seahawks win, the Cardinals are out.

Story continues

If the Cardinals lose, the Seahawks win and the Giants either beat or tie the Eagles, the Cardinals will be completely out of playoff contention.

Los Angeles Rams

The Rams, 3-9 and playing Thursday night at home against the Raiders, can be completely eliminated from playoff contention.

If they lose, they are done.

If they tie the Raiders and the Seahawks either beat or tie the Panthers, they are done.

Even if they beat the Raiders, if the Seahawks win and the Giants win or tie their game, the Rams are out.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire