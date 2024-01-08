NFC playoff bracket after Eagles lose to Giants, Cowboys blowout Commanders in Week 18

The Eagles laid an egg on Sunday, dropping the season finale to the Giants, 27-10, in an embarrassing performance without DeVonta Smith, Fletcher Cox, and an injured A.J. Brown.

Philadelphia played uninspired football in the first half and trailed 24-0 entering the second half.

In a first half that can only be described as a disaster, Hurts was 7-16 passing for 55 yards and one interception.

Hurts was sacked twice, suffered a nasty injury to his right middle finger, and finished the first half with a 26.8 rating before being pulled for Marcus Mariota.

Around the NFC, Tampa Bay clinched the NFC South with a win over Carolina, while Green Bay is back in the playoffs without Aaron Rodgers after a 17-9 win over the Bears that saw quarterback Jordan Love stamp on the franchise.

In Washington, Dallas secured the No. 2 seed and the NFC East with a convincing 38-10 win over the Commander in what is expected to be Ron Rivera’s final game.

With one game remaining on the NFL’s regular season schedule, here’s an early look at the NFC playoff bracket, with the date and times for the matchups.

1) 49ers (bye + home field)

Dec 10, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel (19) jumps in the air during a break in the action against the Seattle Seahawks in the fourth quarter at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

(2). Cowboys vs. (6). Packers

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Apc Packvscowboys 1113221530djp

A low-key rivalry around the league, Green Bay will travel to Dallas and has the offensive firepower to pull off the upset.

(3.) Lions vs. (6.) Rams

Mandatory Credit: Yannick Peterhans-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford will return to Detroit for the first time since being traded for Jared Goff and draft picks.

The NFL loves drama and this theatrical matchup has all the melodrama.

(4.) Buccaneers vs. (5.) Eagles

In a rematch of a Week three Monday night win, Philadelphia will return to Raymond James Stadium to face Tampa Bay in an NFC Wild Card matchup that could favor the home team.

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire