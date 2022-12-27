NFC North Week 17 power rankings: Packers make late surge

There are just two games left in the 2022 NFL season and while the NFC North division has already been wrapped up by the Minnesota Vikings, two other teams are keeping things interesting down the stretch. The Detroit Lions have been part of the playoff conversation for the last few weeks, but now the Green Bay Packers are making an improbable run as well.

With the entire division playing each other over the final two weeks, things are about to get interesting for three of the four teams. Unfortunately for the Chicago Bears, the only race they’re in is the one for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Here are the power rankings for the NFC North division heading into Week 17.

Minnesota Vikings (12-3)

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Week 16 result: 27-24 win vs. New York Giants

The Minnesota Vikings love the drama. They can’t escape it this year as yet another game came right down to the wire, this time against the New York Giants. The game was tight for most of the day with Kirk Cousins leaning on tight end T.J. Hockenson to get points, as the Giants relied on field goals to stay within range. A clutch and quick scoring drive from Giants running back Saquon Barkley led to a tie game at the two-minute mark of the fourth quarter. It was nothing Cousins and the Vikings hadn’t seen before, though. They manufactured a game-winning drive, culminating with a 61-yard field goal from Greg Joseph.

Are the Vikings exceptional this year or are they simply hitting all the right buttons at the end of games? Whatever it is, they’re finding ways to win and keep stacking those wins in every way possible. They have a chance to knock out the Packers out of their postseason run next week in Green Bay.

Green Bay Packers (7-8)

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Week 16 result: 26-20 win at Miami Dolphins

They were left for dead a month ago, but after rattling off three wins in a row, the Packers have re-entered the playoff conversation. They still need some help to get in, but they got it this weekend with key teams losing, all while taking care of their own business. The Packers played the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day and battled all game long before pulling away late. Aaron Rodgers and the entire offense didn’t have their best day, but when the defense gifts them three interceptions, they didn’t need to be at the top of their game.

Story continues

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was efficient to start the day but struggled after suffering a head injury that inexplicably didn’t get him taken out of the game. That resulted in errant throws that were picked, giving the Packers short fields to work with to get the victory. They’re not blowing teams out, but they’re hanging around long enough to get victories to keep their postseason hopes alive. They’ll look to avoid elimination against the Vikings next week.

Detroit Lions (7-8)

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Week 16 result: 37-23 loss at Carolina Panthers

Props to the Detroit Lions for being all over this list over the course of the season. One week their first, the next their last and everywhere in between. After spending time near the top of the rankings, they took tumble to third after a rough loss to the Carolina Panthers. The Lions boasted one of the better run defenses in the league and got ran over by Panthers running backs D’Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard all game long. This came after they struggled to get past the Zach Wilson-led New York Jets the week prior.

Detroit still has a chance at a playoff spot, but they face elimination possibilities this week if they don’t take care of business against the Bears and the Washington Commanders get a win against the Cleveland Browns. The feel-good story of the last two months is suddenly in trouble, and they’ll need a win to give themselves a fighting chance in Week 17.

Chicago Bears (3-12)

Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Week 16 result: 35-13 loss vs. Buffalo Bills

If the other teams in the division are in a race, then so are the Bears! It’s just a race for the top pick in the NFL Draft and not a playoff spot. The Bears dropped their eighth game in a row to the Buffalo Bills but played them tough and kept things interesting in the first half. It wasn’t enough, however, as Buffalo adjusted their gameplan to pull away thanks to a punishing rushing attack that the Bears couldn’t stop.

With just two games to go, it’s likely the Bears don’t win another game this season but that doesn’t mean there hasn’t been progress made. It just wasn’t made in the standings. They’ll look to play spoiler next week against the Lions.

[listicle id=526467]

[listicle id=526218]

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire