NFC North watch: Week 8 sees the Vikings pull away from the pack

All four NFC North teams were in action on Sunday in Week 8. It did not go well for three of the teams in the division, including the Detroit Lions. The outcomes from the weekend created some clear separation at the top and more unexpected competition in the race to the bottom.

The Lions’ 31-27 home loss to the Miami Dolphins leaves Detroit in last place with their 1-6 record. Detroit remains the only NFL team with just one victory and losses in all other games after eight weeks.

Here’s what happened around the NFC North in Week 8.

Chicago Bears

The Bears couldn’t build upon their impressive Week 7 blowout win over the Patriots. Chicago was on the wrong end of a 49-29 loss in Dallas to the Cowboys.

There were some positives from Chicago’s offense, notably a second solid game in a row from QB Justin Fields and a 99-yard rushing output from backup RB Khalil Herbert. But the Cowboys defense had its way with the Bears’ line, sacking Fields four times and pressuring him on over half his dropbacks.

Then there is the matter of the Bears defense. Trading away veteran leader Robert Quinn proved catastrophic in Dallas. Chicago gave up 49 points (that figure includes a defensive score) and 442 yards of total offense on just 57 Cowboys offensive snaps.

Chicago drops to 3-5. The Bears host the 5-3 Dolphins in Week 9.

Green Bay Packers

A national audience watched the Packers get pummeled by the Buffalo Bills on Sunday Night Football. Buffalo prevailed at home, 27-17, in a game that was not that closely competitive.

The Bills rumbled out to an early 14-0 lead and were never seriously challenged. Aaron Jones plowed through the Buffalo defense for 143 rushing yards on 20 carries, and rookie WR Romeo Doubs made an outstanding touchdown catch to make the score closer. But the Packers turned the ball over twice and committed eight penalties in a game full of jawing and pushing between the two teams.

The Packers also suffered some injury woes that could impact next week’s matchup in Ford Field. Top LB De’Vondre Campbell left the game with a knee injury, while rookie WR Christian Watson suffered a concussion.

The 3-5 Packers play at Detroit in Week 9.

Minnesota Vikings

The only NFC North team to come up victorious in Week 8 was Minnesota. The Vikings are running away with the division after beating visiting Arizona 34-26 in a back-and-forth game.

Minnesota’s offensive triplets all came up big in the win. QB Kirk Cousins avoided mistakes and threw for 232 yards and two TDs. RB Dalvin Cook topped 100 yards rushing and added five catches out of the backfield. WR Justin Jefferson caught six passes for 98 yards, including a huge third-down reception in the third quarter to set up a go-ahead TD with the Cardinals up 17-14 at the time.

It wasn’t all positive for Minnesota. Arizona blocked a field goal attempt, and their defense had no answers for the Kyler Murray-to-D’Andre Hopkins connection (12 receptions, 132 yards and a spectacular TD snag by Hopkins). They also missed an extra point to keep the Cardinals hopes alive, but Murray threw a bad INT late and was sacked on the final two plays to cement the Vikings win.

Minnesota is now 6-1, their best start since 2009. The Vikings travel to Washington in Week 9.

