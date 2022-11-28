NFC north watch: Week 12 widens the gap

All four NFC North teams were in action across Week 12. It was a weekend that further divided up the division from the top to the bottom, with injuries playing a big toll on the teams down low. Only one team came up victorious and it widened the lead at the top.

Here’s what happened to the Detroit Lions’ divisional foes in Week 12.

Chicago Bears

The Bears played the New York Jets in a battle of backup quarterbacks. Trevor Siemian was under center for Chicago with Justin Fields out with an injured non-throwing shoulder. He was outdueled by Mike White, 31-10, in a game where the Bears lead 10-7 and then hibernated.

Chicago suffered a couple of noteworthy injuries in the game. Top safety Eddie Jackson left early with a foot injury and did not return. Top wide receiver Darnell Mooney is likely lost for the rest of the season with an ankle injury. With Fields questionable going forward, that’s a massive loss for the Bears.

With the loss, Chicago falls to 3-9 and has lost seven of its last eight. The Bears host the Packers in Week 13.

Green Bay Packers

It wasn’t a pleasant Sunday night for Green Bay. The Packers lost 40-33 in Philadelphia to the Eagles, who ran wild around the dilapidated Green Bay defense.

Philly ran for 363 yards in the game, with QB Jalen Hurts and RB Miles Sanders combining for 300 on the ground. The Packers offense held serve as best as it could, but a rib injury to Aaron Rodgers forced the quarterback from the game. Jordan Love finished with some nice drives late in the game, a matchup where defense was clearly optional. Rodgers now has a rib injury and a broken thumb on his throwing hand.

The loss drops Green Bay to 4-8, a brutal fall for a team that started the season 3-1. The Packers travel to Chicago in Week 13 to decide the last-place team in the division.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings were the only NFC North team to win in Week 12, and they needed a gift from the replay officials to make that happen. Minnesota bested New England 33-26 in the Thanksgiving nightcap.

The controversial nullification of an obvious touchdown catch by Patriots TE Hunter Henry (pictured above) allowed the Vikings to escape a hard-fought game with a win. Kirk Cousins had a great night, throwing for 299 yards and three TDs while completing 30 of his 37 pass attempts. Justin Jefferson caught nine of those for 139 yards. The Vikings pass defense got lit up by Mac Jones, but the home team found a way to win in the end.

The Vikings are now 9-2 and lead the second-place Lions by five full games with six to play. Minnesota hosts the Jets in Week 13.

