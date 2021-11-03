NFC North watch: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers out after testing positive for COVID-19

Many Detroit Lions fans reflexively root against whoever the Green Bay Packers are playing, and it’s even more prevalent when the Lions are on a bye week. This week’s interest in the Packers took a decided detour with Wednesday’s news that Green Bay will be without Aaron Rodgers in Week 9.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and has already been ruled out for the Packers showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning NFL MVP will miss the much-anticipated matchup with Patrick Mahomes.

It will be Jordan Love under center for Green Bay, making his first significant appearance in a game. The Packers’ controversial first-round pick in 2020 has only played in garbage time. It’s clearly the Love show, with third-stringer Kurt Benkert also testing positive for COVID-19.