NFC North watch: Packers QB Aaron Rodgers out after testing positive for COVID-19

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jeff Risdon
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Many Detroit Lions fans reflexively root against whoever the Green Bay Packers are playing, and it’s even more prevalent when the Lions are on a bye week. This week’s interest in the Packers took a decided detour with Wednesday’s news that Green Bay will be without Aaron Rodgers in Week 9.

Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and has already been ruled out for the Packers showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs. The reigning NFL MVP will miss the much-anticipated matchup with Patrick Mahomes.

It will be Jordan Love under center for Green Bay, making his first significant appearance in a game. The Packers’ controversial first-round pick in 2020 has only played in garbage time. It’s clearly the Love show, with third-stringer Kurt Benkert also testing positive for COVID-19.

Recommended Stories