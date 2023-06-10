NFC North watch: No more Dalvin Cook in Minnesota

The Minnesota Vikings continue to export veteran talent in the offseason. Weeks after parting ways with their top pass rusher, Za’Darius Smith, the Vikings have released Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook.

The team tried to trade Cook but found no takers. Cook’s massive salary was the primary reason for Minnesota letting him go and also for the lack of interest around the league in trading for his services. The Vikings saved $9 million in cap room for 2023 with the move.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Cook rushed for at least 1,100 yards in each of the last four seasons and also averaged over 40 receptions per year in that timeframe. The 27-year-old is now free to sign anywhere with no recompense due to the Vikings other than a potential salary offset that would free up more cap space for Minnesota.

The vet had an interesting history against the Lions in his six seasons in Minnesota. He had two huge games, including a 206-yard, two-touchdown outburst in Detroit in 2020. Cook missed four matchups against the Lions, including three in a row between 2020-2021. His final game stat line against the Lions: 15 carries, 23 yards, 1 TD and two receptions for one yard in Detroit’s Week 14 win in Ford Field last year.

And because it probably does need to be said, do not expect the Lions to have any interest in signing Cook. Early reports indicate the Miami Dolphins are the favored landing spot.

Story originally appeared on Lions Wire