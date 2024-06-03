NFC North watch: Justin Jefferson signs a 4-year extension with the Vikings

Weeks after the Detroit Lions locked up wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to a contract extension, the Minnesota Vikings did the same thing with their star receiver today.

This morning, the Vikings announced that they had given wide receiver Justin Jefferson a four-year extension worth $140 million dollars. This deal includes $110 million dollars guaranteed. This deal makes Jefferson the highest paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

Prior to the start of last season, Jefferson had turned down a contract extension with the Vikings that would have paid him over $28 million dollars per season. With this extension, he will now make an average of $35 million dollars per season.

Since being drafted by the Vikings in the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Jefferson has 392 receptions for 5,899 yards and 30 touchdowns. Additionally, he was named the 2022 Offensive Player of the Year and his 98.3 receiving yards per game is the most in NFL history for any career span.

