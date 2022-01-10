NFC North watch: Bears and Vikings clean house, fire coaches and GMs

One day after ending his rookie season as the Detroit Lions head coach, Dan Campbell suddenly finds himself with the second-longest job tenure of anyone in the NFC North.

The division rivals in Chicago and Minnesota have both hit the reset button and will be making radical changes this offseason. The Bears fired head coach Matt Nagy and general Ryan Pace, while the Vikings canned GM Rick Spielman and coach Mike Zimmer after disappointing seasons for each franchise. The Vikings beat the Bears, 31-17, in the Week 18 finale for both teams.

Minnesota finished 8-9, while the Bears dropped to 6-11. The Lions went 1-3 against their divisional foes, beating the Vikings once. The moves to clean house in each city were not unexpected, with Bears fans and many in the Chicago media calling for change weeks ago. Zimmer gave off the aura of someone who knew his pending fate in a press conference last week, as well.

