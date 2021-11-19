NFC North watch: Bears lose All-Pro EDGE Khalil Mack for the rest of the season

In less than a week, the Detroit Lions will host the Chicago Bears for the annual Thanksgiving Day game at Ford Field. The Bears will not have their best player for the matchup with the Lions.

All-Pro pass rusher Khalil Mack is going to miss the rest of the 2021 season. The Bears are placing the EDGE on injured reserve with a foot injury. Mack initially injured the foot in Chicago’s Week 8 loss to the Cleveland Browns, this week’s Lions opponent.

Mack had notched six sacks in the Bears’ first seven games before suffering the injury. In eight career games against the Lions, the 30-year-old Mack has three sacks, a fumble recovery (in this year’s earlier meeting) and seven QB hits.