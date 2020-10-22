NFC North: Vikings trade Yannick Ngakoue to Ravens for draft picks

Bryan Perez

Nick Foles’ life became a little easier Thursday following the Minnesota Vikings’ trade of Yannick Ngakoue to the Baltimore Ravens for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional selection in 2022.


As Schefter points out, the Vikings took a net loss on Ngakoue, who they acquired from the Jaguars this summer for a second-round pick in 2021.

That’s a doubly positive result for the Bears, who don’t have to deal with Ngakoue off the edge in their two upcoming games this year and will face a future Vikings roster void of a 2021 second-round prospect.

The trade was only part of the bad news for Minnesota’s pass rush on Thursday. The Vikings’ top sack artist, Danielle Hunter, underwent back surgery and will be out for the rest of 2020, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.


At 1-5, the Vikings weren’t much of a threat in the NFC North before the pass-rush shakeup. Instead, they’re now on the Trevor Lawrence watchlist as the season marches on.