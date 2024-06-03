NFC North: Vikings, Justin Jefferson agree to terms on blockbuster extension

The Chicago Bears are quite familiar with the Minnesota Vikings, so they’re always keeping an eye on their NFC North rivals. That also means they must contain their best players if they want to win, which includes Minnesota star receiver Justin Jefferson.

Not only is Jefferson one of the best players on the Vikings, but he is also one of the best in the NFL. He is right there as the best wide receiver in the league. Now, he’s finally being paid as such.

After months of trade and extension rumors, Jefferson has officially agreed to terms on a contract extension with the Vikings, which makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the NFL.

It’s a four-year deal worth $140 million ($35 million per year) with $110 million guaranteed. It is a huge contract that will officially reset the market. Few players in the league deserve it more than Jefferson.

We’ve seen Minnesota develop some elite talent at the receiver position over the years but never keep them when it is time for them to get paid. Jefferson has now broken that mold.

He now has to be there to help develop rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy, a first-round pick in 2024 after winning the National Championship with Michigan. He has a decently high ceiling but has a lot of work to do if he wants to become an impact player in the NFL. A receiver like Jefferson can help.

Overall, this was a great move made by both Jefferson and the Vikings. Staying loyal to each other is a nice story. As for the Bears, their defensive backs will prepare to face him for the foreseeable future.

