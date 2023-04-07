NFC North team takes Derick Hall in latest mock draft

Since the college football offseason began, former Auburn linebacker Derick Hall has been regarded as the top draft prospect out of Auburn for the 2023 class.

According to a recent mock draft, that hunch remains true.

Pro Football Focus dropped their most recent three-round mock draft this week, and Hall is the only Tiger featured in the update. Hall has been linked to the Kansas City Chiefs in previous mock drafts from College Sports Wire, but Pro Football Focus has Hall joining the Chicago Bears with the No. 61 overall pick.

PFF feels that the Bears could benefit from Hall’s pass-rush ability.

The Bears are not leaving the 2023 NFL Draft without addressing their defensive line in a big way (and they’re not done in this one). Hall has high-end explosiveness with good length for the position to be a pocket collapser across from BJ Ojulari, who is more of a finesse rusher.

A recent scouting report of Hall from The Draft Network says that he is a strong edge setter and run defender, and has more value than to only be used on third down. The NFL draft will start on Thursday, April 27, and will last until, Saturday, April 29.

