NFC North standings heading into Week 11

Last week, the entire NFC North didn’t get a win. This week, none of them lost. It was a relatively solid weekend for every team in the division as three of them were in action on Sunday with the Chicago Bears idle during their bye week.

But like much of the season, the division continued to look the same. With the number of weeks left down to eight, it’s getting tougher to make a move in the standings. Here’s how the NFC North looks after ten weeks.

Green Bay Packers (8-2)

Glasheen USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Packers 17, Seahawks 0

On a day where two of the league’s best quarterbacks made their return to the field, defense was the star of the show this Sunday with the Green Bay Packers and Seattle Seahawks. Both Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson struggled to get much going for their respective offenses and the total score heading into the third quarter was 3-0 Packers. It looked like it would stay that way too, until Green Bay’s running game got going.

A.J. Dillon took the lead role in the backfield after Aaron Jones exited due to a knee injury and got the Packer offense going. He rushed for two touchdowns in the fourth quarter to ice the game and give Wilson his first shutout of his NFL career. The Packers won 17-0 and got back to their winning ways after last week’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. They’re in prime position to win the division championship and will look to separate themselves further when they play the Minnesota Vikings next week.

Minnesota Vikings (4-5)

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings 27, Chargers 20

Story continues

The Vikings needed a win badly after blowing a large lead in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. It would be difficult, however, given they were facing a dangerous Los Angeles Chargers team on the road for the second week in a row. But they were up to the challenge and didn’t some adversity get in their way. Kirk Cousins rebounded strongly, throwing a pair of touchdowns and nearly 300 yards. He found tight end Tyler Conklin for both scores, but moved the ball with Justin Jefferson all day long. The Vikings led for much of the afternoon, but didn’t panic when they lost it.

Cousins and Dalvin Cook took over late in the game to make it a 10-point lead into the fourth quarter. The Chargers made it a one-possession game after a long drive resulted in a field goal, but there would be no loss or overtime scare this time. The Vikings went on a 10-play drive to ice the game and get them back into the win column. They’ll face the rival Packers this week.

Chicago Bears (3-6)

Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports

Bye week – no game

The Chicago Bears were off this week on their bye. They return to action against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday.

Detroit Lions (0-8-1)

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Lions 16, Steelers 16

Playing the Pittsburgh Steelers on a short week without quarterback Ben Roethlisberger gave the Detroit Lions one of their best opportunities to get a win this season. For much of the game, it looked like they would snap their long losing streak too. Though they fell behind early after the Steelers scored on their first drive, the Lions kept it close and wound up taking control near halftime. Detroit scored points on three straight drives, going on a 16-point run to take the lead. The running game did most of the damage and the Lions looked poised for a victory. But a missed extra point cost them dearly as the Steelers battled back with a pair of field goals to tie the game early in the fourth quarter.

That was all the scoring that would happen in the game, too. The field conditions prevented both offenses from moving the ball effectively and the game went into overtime. A missed field goal prevented the Lions from walking the game off, resulting in the NFL’s first tie of the season. The Lions didn’t lose, but they couldn’t get a win either. They’ll face the Cleveland Browns in Week 11.

1

1

1

1