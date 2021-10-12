NFC North standings heading into Week 6

It’s fair to say that we’re no longer in the “early” phase of the NFL season. Teams are settling into their spots, whether they’re pulling away as contenders or solidifying their place for a top-five draft pick in 2022.

At this point, the NFC North is starting to take shape as well. There was no movement this week as each team stayed in their respective positions, but that all could change after next week’s slate of games.

But for now, here is how the NFC North stands heading into Week 6.

Green Bay Packers (4-1)

Packers 25, Bengals 22

This game featured some impressive throws by Aaron Rodgers and Joe Burrow, hard-nosed runs from Aaron Jones, and highlight catches from Davante Adams and Ja’Marr Chase from a pair of 3-1 teams. But let’s not kid ourselves as the big story from the Packers-Bengals game was the absolute ineptitude of both kickers trying to make field goals.

Tied up at 22 with a few minutes to go in the game, Packers kicker Mason Crosby and Bengals kicker Evan McPherson each missed field goals that would given either team the victory. The misses sent the game into overtime, where the missed field goals continued. Crosby and McPherson each missed again, before Crosby finally won it with a 49-yard attempt. There were five missed field goals in total in one of the most bizarre endings to a football game in recent memory.

Still, the Packers survive and travel to Chicago for a date with their archrivals in a battle for first place in the North.

Chicago Bears (3-2)

Bears 20, Raiders 9

For the first time this season, the Bears are over .500 after going into Las Vegas to take down the Raiders 20-9. Though they were away from Soldier Field, the Bears fans brought the home-crowd energy to Vegas as Allegiant Stadium was roaring for the visiting team. The Raiders struck first with an early field goal, but couldn’t muster much after that.

Justin Fields wound up leading the offense downfield for two consecutive scores, including his first career touchdown pass. The Bears were up 14-3 and didn’t look back. Despite a late scoring drive by the Raiders, Derek Carr had trouble against the pass rush all day and couldn’t find any late magic to rally his team. The Bears iced the game with a pair of Cairo Santos field goals to improve to 3-2 on the year. They will attempt to take first place this weekend against the Packers.

Minnesota Vikings (2-3)

Vikings 19, Lions 17

The Vikings are putting their fans through the ringer this season. They’ve played nearly every game extremely close and it’s come down to last-minute heroics on either side to get the win. This week was no different against the Lions.

The Vikings and Lions got off to slow starts, each scoring just a field goal in the first quarter. Minnesota began to pull away though after another field goal and an Alexander Mattison touchdown made it a 13-3 game. The Vikings were in control for much of the game, but allowed the Lions to stay in the game. Leading 16-9 late in the fourth quarter, Mattison had an ill-timed fumble that led to a Lions touchdown and two-point conversion. It was suddenly 17-16 with under a minute to go. But the Vikings had just enough time to drive down the field and win it on a kick from Greg Joseph to improve to 2-3.

They will try to reach the .500 mark for the first time this season when they face the Panthers on Sunday.

Detroit Lions (0-5)

Lions 17, Vikings 19

Like many of their games this season, the Lions were in this until the very end, but couldn’t finish the job against the division rival Vikings. The Lions came into this week desperate for a win and they hung around with the Vikings for much of the day. Neither offense did much of anything, but they finally caught a break thanks to a Vikings fumble deep in Detroit territory. D’Andre Swift scored the rushing touchdown and Goff completed the two-point conversion to take the late lead.

Unfortunately, they left too much time on the clock for Kirk Cousins to work his way down the field, resulting in another heartbreaking loss at the feet of a kicker. The Lions stay winless and coach Dan Campbell was emotional about the loss. We’ll see if his emotion translates into production next week against the 3-2 Cincinnati Bengals.

