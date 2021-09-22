NFC North standings heading into Week 3

The NFC North couldn’t get much worse after Week 1 with all four teams losing their openers. This week, we finally have a couple of victories on the board thanks to the Bears and Packers winning in Week 2, with the Vikings and Lions both suffering the dreaded 0-2 start.

It’s a pivotal week in the NFL standings as only approximately 10% of 0-2 teams make the playoffs. Though that will likely change due to the additional playoff spot and the 17th game now on the schedule, it’s still important to avoid the dubious start to the season.

After two weeks, here’s how the NFC North is shaping up.

T-1. Green Bay Packers (1-1)

Packers 35, Lions 17

The Green Bay Packers needed a convincing victory in the worst way this week and they got it against the Detroit Lions. After barely showing up against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, the Packers struggled to keep up, trailing 17-14 after the first half. But quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke out of his slump in the third quarter, dicing up the Lions defense, along with running back Aaron Jones, to win 35-17. Rodgers threw four touchdowns, three of which went to Jones, who added another on the ground on a rainy night. Green Bay avoids the dreaded 0-2 start to take a share of the division lead at 1-1. They'll look to go over .500 when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town.

T-1. Chicago Bears (1-1)

Bears 20, Bengals 17

The Chicago Bears have a good track record against the AFC North over the last 8 years and the trend continued last Sunday when the Cincinnati Bengals came to Soldier Field. The Bears got off to a quick start thanks to quarterback Andy Dalton, who found wide receiver Allen Robinson for the 7-0 lead. Dalton would exit the game due to a knee injury in the second quarter, however, paving the way for Justin Fields to take it the rest of the way. Fields had a lot of help from his defense, however. They caused four turnovers, including three consecutive interceptions off quarterback Joe Burrow. The first one went for a touchdown and the other two resulted in a pair of field goals to make it a 20-3 lead. The Bengals fought back but it wasn't enough, giving the Bears the win. Chicago is now 9-0 against the AFC North dating back to 2013 and will try to make it 10-0 next weekend when they travel to Cleveland to take on the Browns.

T-3. Minnesota Vikings (1-1)

Vikings 33, Cardinals 34

The Minnesota Vikings played arguably the most entertaining game of the weekend when they visited the Arizona Cardinals last Sunday afternoon. And it was the Viking offense that got things started with a quick touchdown pass from quarterback Kirk Cousins to K.J. Osborn to go up 7-0. The Cardinals responded though, thanks to quarterback Kyler Murray. Both teams put on an offensive show for much of the day, trading blows every chance they had. When the fourth quarter arrived, defense finally took over as each time only could muster a field goal. But it was the Cardinals who had the final points, going up 34-33 with just a few minutes left in the game. The Vikings had a shot yet again with kicker Greg Joseph, but he wound up missing the game-winning kick, leaving Minnesota with a winless record through two weeks. The Vikings have had back-to-back heartbreaking losses to start the season. Can it get any worse? We'll find out next week as the Seattle Seahawks travel to Minneapolis for the Viking's home opener.

T-3. Detroit Lions (0-2)

Lions 17, Packers 35

Though the Detroit Lions failed to complete the comeback against the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, they seemed to have good vibes heading into their meeting with the Packers on Monday Night Football. The Packers were just blown out and gave up five touchdowns to quarterback Jameis Winston with the New Orleans Saints. Maybe Jared Goff could have some success as well. He certainly started off that way, as Goff completed 11 of his first 12 passes to take a 14-7 lead in the second quarter. The Lions led 17-14 at half, giving them hope they could drop Green Bay to 0-2. It didn't last long, though with Rodgers finding his rhythm, scoring 21 unanswered points. Goff lost his spark, in part due to the rainy conditions, and turned the ball over twice in the second half. Detroit showed plenty of fight early, but went to sleep too early. Things don't get any easier with the Baltimore Ravens awaiting them in Week 3.

