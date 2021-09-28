NFC North standings heading into Week 4

It was a mixed bag for the NFC North in Week 3 of the NFL season. Two teams were able to find a win against NFC West opponents, while the other two dropped their games to AFC North foes. But for the first time this season, one team stands alone at the top.

Here are the NFC North division standings heading into Week 4.

1. Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Packers 30, 49ers 28

The Green Bay Packers haven't had the most pleasant memories when visiting the San Francisco area over the last few years when playing the 49ers. But over the last two seasons, they're making newer, happier ones. The Packers jumped out to 17-0 lead thanks to Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, and Davante Adams. They looked to be cruising to an easy win before the Niners came storming back. Jimmy Garoppolo found some rhythm to lead a scoring drive at the end of the first half, culminating in a touchdown run by rookie Trey Lance to cut the deficit to 10. With some help from the officiating, the Niners continued the comeback to take a late lead with under a minute left in the game. But no lead is safe with Rodgers, who drove the Packers down the field with ease to set up the game-winning field goal from Mason Crosby. After a disastrous start to their season, Green Bay has won two in a row to jump atop the division at 2-1. They'll try and keep the streak going when they welcome the Pittsburgh Steelers to town.

T-2. Chicago Bears (1-2)

Bears 6, Browns 26

It's sad to say, but the score of this game looks a lot closer than it actually was. The Chicago Bears travelled to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns and left their offense at home in Illinois. Justin Fields, making his first start, couldn't do much of anything with an ineffective game plan and poor execution on all fronts of the offense. He was sacked nine times on the day and his debut was a dud, which raised alarms about Matt Nagy's ability to develop the rookie going forward. On defense, the Browns were held in check for much of the first half before breaking through last in the second quarter to lead 10-3. From there, they put the offense in cruise control to easily win 26-6, thanks to Kareem Hunt. The Bears will try and find their rhythm against the Detroit Lions in Week 4, their first divisional game of the season.

T-2. Minnesota Vikings (1-2)

Vikings 30, Seahawks 17

The Minnesota Vikings have been a part of two heartbreaking losses through the first couple games of the season. Could they avoid a third in their home opener? It didn't seem that way to start after the Seattle Seahawks took an early 17-7 lead on the Vikings in the second quarter. But Kirk Cousins found a way to respond, throwing touchdowns to Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson just before halftime, taking a 21-17 lead after the first half. The Seahawks couldn't muster any more points after that, stalling out on their few drives in the second half. The Vikings, meanwhile, continued to add to their lead thanks to kicker Greg Joseph hitting three field goals to win 30-17. It was the Viking's first victory of the season, but they'll have to work harder for their second when they play the red-hot Cleveland Browns next week.

4. Detroit Lions (0-3)

Lions 17, Ravens 19

For what started as a quiet game turned into a crazy controversial finish in Detroit. The Lions hosted the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday and both teams started out slow with a scoreless first quarter. The Ravens came alive in the second quarter after a field goal from Justin Tucker and a touchdown pass from Lamar Jackson made it 10-0 at halftime. Tucker continued to build the Ravens lead in the third quarter, but Detroit finally found their offense thanks to their running backs. D'Andre Swift and Jamaal Williams each scored rushing touchdowns, suddenly making it a 16-14 ballgame. The Lions finally took the lead on a field goal with just a minute left. Jackson and the Ravens got the ball back and facing a 4th and 19 deep in their own territory, they miraculously converted, in part thanks to a missed delay of game call, to set up a long field goal attempt. Tucker doinked in a 66-yard field goal to give the Ravens the shocking win, leaving Detroit winless at 0-3. The Lions will look to avoid going 0-4 when they travel to Chicago to face the Bears on Sunday afternoon. [listicle id=482599] [listicle id=482620]

