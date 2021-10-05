After four weeks of the 2021 NFL season, the NFC North looks as clear as it has all year. There are no ties in the division as all four teams are slotted in a particular spot from first to fourth.

It’s sure to get murky again as the the weeks roll on and more divisional matchups get underway, but here are the current NFC North standings heading into Week 5.

Green Bay Packers (3-1)

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Packers 27, Steelers 17

Two of the oldest NFL teams squared off in a rare meetup on Sunday as the Pittsburgh Steelers visited the Green Bay Packers. Losing their last two in a row, the Steelers were reeling heading into the game, but wound up striking first right out of the gate. Ben Roethlisberger found Diontae Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown on the Steelers’ first drive to go up 7-0.

Green Bay responded early in the second quarter with a touchdown drive of their own as Aaron Rodgers called his own number, running in for the score. Things then took a turn for the worse for Pittsburgh when Roethlisberger was sacked and stripped of the ball for a Packers turnover in Green Bay territory. It didn’t take long for Rodgers to find his old friend, Randall Cobb, for a score to give the Packers the lead.

After trading field goals to make it a 17-10 game at halftime, the Packers extended their lead and didn’t look back. The Steelers offense looked out of sorts for much of the day and though they made things interesting with a late touchdown, the Packers had this game all the way. Green Bay won 27-17, improving to 3-1 and gets set to visit another AFC North team, the Cincinnati Bengals.

Chicago Bears (2-2)

AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Bears 24, Lions 14

Story continues

The Chicago Bears needed a good showing on the lakefront after their pitiful performance against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3 and a matchup with the Detroit Lions is just what the doctor ordered. Justin Fields, getting the start for an injured Andy Dalton, and David Montgomery led the way on the Bears first couple of drives, both resulting in rushing touchdowns. Montgomery scored on each drive to put the Bears up 14-0 and drop the Lions in early hole.

The defense made sure to keep them there, coming up with key turnovers thanks to fumbles from Jared Goff in the redzone. The Bears also sacked Goff four times, picking up where they left off last week against Baker Mayfield. The Lions would eventually find paydirt, with two touchdown catches from Kalif Raymond, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a 21-0 deficit.

The Bears won 24-14 to climb back to .500 and travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 5.

Minnesota Vikings (1-3)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings 7, Browns 14

It was a reunion of sorts in Minnesota as Kevin Stefanski and the Cleveland Browns faced his old team the Minnesota Vikings. And for the third straight week, the Vikings scored a touchdown on their opening drive of the game with Kirk Cousins finding Justin Jefferson for the early 7-0 lead. But that’s about as much scoring as we would see for a while. The Browns defense clamped down on the Viking offense, allowing no more points for the rest of the game.

On the other side of the ball, Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt led a methodical drive down the field for the Browns late in the second quarter. Hunt found the endzone for the touchdown and Baker Mayfield threw a two-point conversion for the 8-7 lead. A couple more field goals made it a 14-7 ballgame and though Cousins almost had his team back in the redzone with the game winding down, he turned the ball over on downs to secure the win for the Browns.

The Vikings now stand at 1-3 and have a chance to move up in the standings with a date against Detroit next weekend.

Detroit Lions (0-4)

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Lions 14, Bears 24

The Detroit Lions entered Sunday’s game with the Chicago Bears as one of five teams looking for their first win of the season. When the game ended, they were the only winless NFC team left standing.

After starting down 7-0, Jared Goff and Lions were driving down the field on their opening drive to try and tie the game. An errant snap derailed those plans pretty quickly as the football bounced off Goff and into the hands of Bears defensive end Bilal Nichols. Things didn’t get easier as Goff had yet another fumble, this time forced by Robert Quinn and scooped up by Khalil Mack, while in scoring position yet again.

Though the Lions scored two times to make it a 24-14 game in the fourth quarter, head coach Dan Campbell made a decision to go for it on 4th and 1 at the Bears 8-yard line instead of kicking a field goal to make it a one-score game. The Bears ran out the clock and left the Lions at 0-4.

Detroit will attempt to stop the bleeding next week when visiting the Minnesota Vikings.

1

1

1

1