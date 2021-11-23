NFC North standings heading into Thanksgiving

For the first time in weeks, the NFC North is seeing some movement when it comes to the top two teams in the division.

Green Bay continues to have a strong grip on first place, but the gap is narrowing between them and the Minnesota Vikings, the second-place team. The Vikings took down the Packers to inch closer to the top spot, while distancing themselves quite a bit from the Chicago Bears, who are firmly in third place at this point. The Detroit Lions continue to live rent free in the basement of the division, still winless on the season.

With seven weeks to go, a lot can still happen in the standings, but the picture continues to get clearer and clearer. Here are the NFC North standings through 11 weeks.

Green Bay Packers (8-3)

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Packers 31, Vikings 34

The Packers failed to score touchdowns in the first half of their last two games. Would they be able to buck the trend this week against the Vikings? It looked dicey for awhile but they finally got a touchdown thanks to a pass from Aaron Rodgers to Josiah Deguara. The problem was the Vikings were already up 16-3 prior to the score and the Packers were playing catch up at halftime. The Vikings made it even more difficult when Kirk Cousins fired a touchdown pass to Justin Jefferson to go back up by 13, leading 23-10. But as the Vikings are known to do, they blew a double-digit lead yet again.

Davante Adams caught a pair of touchdown passes from Rodgers to give the Packers the 24-23 lead midway through the fourth quarter. Minnesota was able to grab the lead right back on a long touchdown drive, but Rodgers needed just one play to tie things up again. He found Marquez Valdes-Scantling for the deep shot and the score. It then appeared Green Bay was going to get the victory when Darnell Savage intercepted Cousins, putting the Packers in prime position to end the game on a field goal. But Savage didn’t secure the ball, giving the Vikings new life to win the game with a field goal as time expired.

The Packers lost their second game in three weeks, but still have a firm grasp of first place. They’ll try to keep it that way when they welcome the reeling Los Angeles Rams into town.

Minnesota Vikings (5-5)

Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings 34, Packers 31

The Atlanta Falcons are known for blowing big leads, but the Vikings have taken that title from them, at least for the 2021 season. Once again, the Vikings found themselves with a large lead early, thanks to Dalvin Cook and Justin Jefferson, only to squander it away shortly after to trail late in the game. And like they’ve done in previous games, Minnesota had to scratch and claw their way back to try and win it at the last second. Fortunately for them, they did.

Once they went down to Green Bay, Kirk Cousins orchestrated an impressive 79-yard drive to take the lead once more on a touchdown catch from Jefferson. Cook added the two-point conversion to make it a 31-24 lead. Cousins had to do it again though after the Packers scored on the next play from scrimmage and he delivered. After an interception scare that was ruled incomplete, Cousins got his team into field goal range, where Greg Joseph walked it off for the win.

The Vikings improved to .500 for the first time in a month and inched closer to the division lead. Currently in a playoff position, they visit the suddenly surging San Francisco 49ers next weekend.

Chicago Bears (3-7)

Quinn Harris-USA TODAY Sports

Bears 13, Ravens 16

What was supposed to be a showdown between Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson and Bears rookie Justin Fields ended up being a battle of the backups when it was all said and done. The Ravens were without Jackson as a surprise inactive due to an illness when they visited the Bears and instead started Tyler Huntley. The second-year quarterback got the Ravens the early 6-0 lead, driving his team close enough for two Justin Tucker field goals in the first half.

The Bears couldn’t do much of anything on offense and saw Fields exit the game due to a rib injury early in the third quarter. Andy Dalton replaced him and promptly got Chicago the lead with a screen pass to Darnell Mooney that went 60 yards for the score to make it 7-6. A back and forth then ensued late in the fourth quarter when Tucker converted his third field goal attempt to give Baltimore the 9-7 lead with under four minutes to go.

But Dalton wasn’t ready to pack it in just yet. He drove the Bears downfield and fired a desperation heave on a fourth and 11 to find wide receiver Marquise Goodwin wide open for the score. They did miss the two-point conversion, but with just 99 seconds to go in the game, the Bears led 13-9 and seemingly had the game wrapped up. Or so they thought. Huntley wound up having his best drive of the game, leading the Ravens into the redzone where Devonta Freeman stunned the Chicago crowd with the winning touchdown.

The Bears lost 16-13 and have dropped five in a row. The fans are calling for head coach Matt Nagy to be fired and they have a short turnaround this week as they face the winless Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving day. What could go wrong?

Detroit Lions (0-9-1)

Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Lions 10, Browns 13

If anything, this season shows the Lions can play the AFC North as tough as anyone. Aside from one blowout loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, all the other games the Lions have played against the division have ended in less than three points. It happened yet again when they visited the Cleveland Browns this week.

Neither team got anything going in the first quarter, but the Browns took a fairly commanding lead in the second thanks to touchdowns by Jarvis Landry and Nick Chubb to make it 13-0 by halftime. It was a battle of the running backs as Chubb totaled 130 yards on the ground in his return to action, while D’Andre Swift had a day of his own for the Lions. He helped bring Detroit back with a 57-yard touchdown run to make it a 13-7 game. Swift had 136 yards total on the ground.

The Lions needed the ground game to get going because they were starting backup quarterback Tim Boyle in place of Jared Goff, who was dealing with an injury. He threw two picks on the day, but still had his team in position to win. A Baker Mayfield interception led to a short Lions field goal that cut the Browns lead to just three. But Detroit punted away on their final possession, hoping to get the ball back one more time, which they didn’t.

The Browns escaped with a 13-10 victory, leaving the Lions still without a victory on the season. But with the reeling Bears coming to town on Thursday, they could have a perfect opportunity to end the winless streak.

