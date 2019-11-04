NFC North Standings: Bears' loss to Eagles was bad, but it could've been worse

PHILADELPHIA - It's really hard (maybe impossible) to find a silver lining in the mounting Chicago Bears' losses at the midway point in the 2019 season. Losers of four-straight games and owners of a 3-5 record, the Bears are stuck in a state of preseason football on offense, and a defense that's endured more than its fair share of responsibility to keep games close.

But fear not! It could be worse!

Sunday's 22-14 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles was just one of four defeats suffered by the NFC North. The division was otherwise swept by the AFC West.

The Los Angeles Chargers pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the week in their defeat of the Green Bay Packers, 26-11, and the Matt Moore-led Kansas City Chiefs upended the red-hot Minnesota Vikings, 26-23. The Detroit Lions, meanwhile, fell to the Oakland Raiders, 31-24.

On one hand, the Bears blew a golden opportunity to make a jump in the NFC North standings while taking out a potential wild-card candidate on Sunday. On the other hand, they didn't fall any further behind in the division.

Through nine weeks, the NFC North standings are:

1. Packers (7-2)

2. Vikings (6-3)

3. Lions (3-4-1)

4. Bears (3-5)







Next up on Chicago's schedule is the Lions. At this point, it's foolish to say it's a winnable game. But it is a week that the Bears, if they win, can at least get out of the division's cellar.

So, yeah. Chicago has that going for them.

